1. Burger Battle

It’s finally patio season, but you don’t need to tell the organizers of Burger Time, an eight-way grilling competition between Chicagoland restaurants. After sampling the entries, you can get your Gordon Ramsay on by submitting a best burger ballot. May 13. marzbrewing.bigcartel.com

2. Mayfest, Maybe?

An informal annual nod to the start of festival season, Mayfest is back for the 26th straight year. In addition to the usual food, live music, and entertainment, this year’s Lincoln Park festivities surround the Armitage Art Show, making it a true feast for the senses. May 12-14. starevents.com

3. Fired Up

Four days after eliminating them from the U.S. Open Cup, the Chicago Fire FC will host a revenge-minded St. Louis City SC in a league game. It’s new head coach Frank Klopas’ first game in charge of the Fire, who are undefeated at Soldier Field in 2023. May 13. chicagofirefc.com

4. Art With Mom

You didn’t forget Mother’s Day, did you? If you need something to do after brunch, bring her along to a painting event at Bottle & Bottega and create a colorful sunset, bouquet, or zen tree. May 14. paintingwithatwist.com

5. Sox Cinema

If the White Sox’s 13-26 start is causing nostalgia for better days, The Promontory is hosting a premiere screening of Last Comiskey, a documentary about the team’s final year at Comiskey Park. Stick around to hear a Q&A session with the film’s producer/director, as well as a Chicago sportscaster, Sox organist, and two former pitchers. May 13. eventbrite.com