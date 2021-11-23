Chicagoans of the Year After nearly two years of disruption, we honor those who are helping to reopen—and remake—the city. Photography by Kevin Serna November 23, 2021, 10:44 am Chicagoans of the Year After nearly two years of disruption, we honor those who are helping to reopen—and remake—the city. Photography by Kevin Serna Beverly Kim Keeping mothers at the table Emily Landon Continuing to be the voice of reason Shaka Rawls Creating safer spaces for young men of color Joe Shanahan and Katie Tuten Bringing the houselights back up Jean Baptiste Point DuSable Redefining history Click here to view last year's honorees.