Chicagoans of the Year

After nearly two years of disruption, we honor those who are helping to reopen—and remake—the city.

Photography by Kevin Serna

Beverly Kim

Keeping mothers at the table

Emily Landon

Continuing to be the voice of reason

Shaka Rawls

Creating safer spaces for young men of color

Joe Shanahan and Katie Tuten

Bringing the houselights back up

Jean Baptiste Point DuSable

Redefining history

Click here to view last year's honorees.