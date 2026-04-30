A decade ago, Chicagoan Irina Ovrutsky started making clothes for her daughter, Lola. The sequins stuck. So did the name. Now Lola is in college, and the brand that grew out of her childhood closet has opened its fifth location, at Plaza del Lago in Wilmette. Her mom built the boutique chain on maximalist kidswear: glitter-drenched party dresses, crystal-studded sweatshirts, and accessories that look like they belong in a unicorn’s carry-on. The new shop leans into that. There’s an LED-lit rainbow nook where kids congregate and a patch station for customizing hoodies and jackets. Ovrutsky regularly consults with her three kids (Lola, plus two boys; hence the name): “When we’re working on something new, I’ll check with them to see what they think first.” Though the brand has three other stores in Chicago (and one in Miami), this one has a personal tie: The Ukrainian-born Ovrutsky grew up nearby, in Glenview, and still has family on the North Shore, which makes this glitter bomb of a store something of a hometown homage. 1515 Sheridan Rd., Wilmette

Photography: Courtesy of store

All About the Patch cropped denim jacket, $74

Lavender Haze sparkle sneakers, $89

Paillette ombré tutu dress, $58

Crystal cupcake purse, $158

Charm It! charms, $7 each