Daley Photograph: Alison Hoover

Zhou B Art Center

“The Zhou brothers stopped in Chicago [from China] because their aunt lived here, and instead of going on to New York to be a part of that scene in the ’80s, they stayed in Bridgeport and created all their international art from here. Third Fridays they open up the doors to show the whole building off.” 1029 W. 35th St.

Palmisano Park

“It’s an urban oasis built on a former limestone quarry, and it offers fishing ponds, walking trails, native plants, and breathtaking views of the skyline. I got engaged there.” 2700 S. Halsted St.

George’s Gyros

“This is a classic Greek city diner known for simple, hearty meals and a no-frills atmosphere. I like their omelets and chili.” 3445 S. Halsted St.

Bridgeport Records

“The ultimate destination for vinyl enthusiasts in the neighborhood. It hosts listening parties, live DJ sets, and other events that cater to the creative scene here.” 3336 S. Halsted St.