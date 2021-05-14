5. “If you’re wired or not wired that’s your business. … The only thing, if I go to jail, you’d have to go under witness protection.” — James L. Laski, 2003

4. “Of all the African Americans that I can think that are sort of like qualified … the one that’s least offensive and maybe gets you the most … is Jesse White.” — J.B. Pritzker, 2008

3. “If two fucking schemers like you and I can’t figure this out, then we got a problem.” — Edward Vrdolyak, 2008

2. “You know as well as I do, Jews are Jews and they’ll deal with Jews to the exclusion of everybody else unless there’s a reason for them to use a Christian.” — Ed Burke, 2016

1. “I fucking bust my ass to give your fucking grandma a free ride on the bus. Your fucking baby has health care. What do I get for that? Only 13 percent think I’m doing a good job. So fuck all of you!” — Rod Blagojevich, 2008