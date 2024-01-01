Joanne & Rachel Nemerovski

Joanne and Rachel Nemerovski stand at the forefront of Chicago luxury real estate and are consistently ranked as Top Producers. This dynamic mother-daughter duo has successfully guided countless Chicagoans through the buying and selling process, managing transactions that collectively exceed $1.5 billion in luxury sales.

Their commitment to integrity and motivation for results are showcased throughout the buying and selling process with their white glove service. Joanne and Rachel have a proven track record with over 95% of their business year after year consisting of repeat and referrals. You’ll feel like family working with these two, who always have your best interests at heart with unwavering support and hand-holding through every phase of the process.

No matter where you are in the home-buying, home-selling or home-enjoying phase of life, the Nemerovski Network offers concierge-level service for all of your real estate needs and maintains extensive relationships with ancillary services, delivering the best professionals in the industry whenever you need them.

They also offer a nation-wide network of top-producing partners and can help you wherever your real estate dreams are coast to coast. Understanding that real estate is a global asset class, they are uniquely positioned to deliver a seamless experience throughout your real estate portfolio.

Both natives of their beloved Chicago, Joanne and Rachel are committed to helping others experience the best this city offers. In doing so, they will ensure every aspect of your partnership is well taken care.

