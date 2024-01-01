Kim Kerbis

@properties Christie’s International

Native Chicagoan Kim Kerbis, ABR, CRS, GRI, CNE, SRES, AHWD, has been a top-producing real estate agent in the city for over 25 years.

She brings both a high touch and high-tech approach to working with clients, 99 percent of whom are past clients and referrals. “I work with buyers and sellers and do a touch of leasing as well. I think it is important to see the whole market, not just a small part of it. Even though the market can be segmented, it all works together as a cohesive whole. I’m always educating myself and asking questions to see how local, national, and international events put pressure on different aspects of the market.”

In addition to being a Chicago Association of Realtors top-producer, Kim has been recognized as a Who’s Who in Chicago Real Estate by Chicago Agent Magazine since 2016, including being voted Managing Broker of the Year (city) in 2019; as one of Chicago’s most influential residential real estate brokers by Crain’s Chicago Business (2018); top-producing individual agent in the @properties Lakeview office in 2016; appearing on WBEZ and being a go-to resource for local and national news outlets, including Crain’s, Chicago magazine, Curbed Chicago, and the Chicago Tribune. Kim is also renowned for “kerb appeal-working with buyers” a course she teaches to @properties agents.

Kim chairs CAR’s Forms & Contracts Committee and serves on the Illinois & Chicago Realtors Professional Standards Committees. She recently served on CAR’s Board of Directors. She’s also on the Board of Trustees for the Francis W. Parker School and the Board of Directors of Chicago Women in Architecture Foundation. “I was recently named an @properties brand ambassador. Everything I do, whether on behalf of my clients, or for the profession or for the organizations I serve, reflect my belief system: ‘Everything to help, nothing to hinder.’ ”

4100 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago, IL 60618

lakeeffectchicago@atproperties.com

312-339-1849