Susan Miner

Premier Relocation and Real Estate Services

As the Founder of Premier Relocation & Real Estate Services, Susan Miner has earned a reputation among clients as one of the most knowledgeable and savvy real estate brokers in Chicago. Susan’s unique skill set includes law and MBA degrees that she utilizes to buy and sell homes for C-suite executives and other sophisticated clients.

Susan has closed over $1 billion in individual sales and rentals including $500M in luxury Gold Coast buildings such as 9 West Walton and Waldorf Astoria and has procured the highest-priced home purchase and rental in Chicago history. In 2023, Susan ranked in the top 1% of Chicago residential real estate brokers, a platinum producer, and in the top 10 highest producing brokers in Illinois.

Susan has developed a corporate relocation program to assist Fortune 500 companies in their efforts to recruit and relocate senior management executives and their families to Chicago. In recent years, Susan has expanded Premier Relocation’s presence nationwide by getting her sales license in Florida and partnering with an exclusive network of luxury real estate brokers across 85 markets in the U.S., Mexico and the Caribbean. All of the affiliated brokers are highly respected and share Susan’s commitment to client service, integrity, confidentiality, and deep knowledge of their respective real estate market. Susan has utilized her referral network to help clients who are looking to purchase or rent a second home in popular destinations such as Florida, Arizona, and Cabo. In addition to helping her clients identify top local brokers, Susan collaborates closely with them throughout the vetting, negotiating, and closing process.

1640 N. Wells St., Suite 203

Chicago, IL 60614

premier-relocation.com

sminer@premier-relocation.com

312-397-1923