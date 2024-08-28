I always wanted to do something with fashion,” says Sebastian Malczewski. Raised in Poland by his mom and grandmother, he “went shopping with them, so that became my hobby.” He immigrated to the States in 1998 and manifested his dream 20 years later by starting the footwear brand Marc Nolan. Malczewski, whose flagship store is in the West Loop, collaborates with musicians, visual artists, and even Three Dots and a Dash beverage director Kevin Beary, with whom he designed an aqua loafer this summer. As a shopper, he’s a frequenter of “charming smaller spots where you can find something unique.”

Notre

118 N. Peoria St., West Loop

“I like the ambience here. I feel at home.”

WISH LIST

● Visvim denim shirt (1) “I’m biased for denim shirts, which I can pair for any outing. This one’s a bit out of my price range, but I like the color and how it’s a little distressed.” $1,635

● Birkenstock Boston clogs (2) “Appealing for cool kids. An amazing transformation for a company from the 1800s.” $160

● Diptyque Figuier candle “Green is our color for 2024, so it’s a no-brainer for me to pick a green candle. I like fruit-forward scents.” $110

Foursided

5061 N. Clark St., Andersonville

“I love that they represent Chicago and support local artists.”

WISH LIST

● Art Institute lion print by Rachel Reynolds (1) “Lions represent power, that’s for sure. I would hang it in my office, next to my Tony Soprano picture.” $35

● Chicago Style Eats poster by Transit Tees (2) “A must-have. Like Christmas and snow go together, that’s Chicago and hot dogs. The color scheme plays well.” $26

● Chicago skyline soy candle “I light a candle probably every week.” $26

Peach Fuzz

1005 N. California Ave., Humboldt Park

“I like kids’ fashion very much, and the selection here is charming and tasteful.”

WISH LIST

● Mini Rodini shirt and shorts “I like sets you can wear separate or together. This print is fun; kids love pineapple and banana.” $130 for both

● Sticky Lemon Meet Me in the Meadows backpack “My son, Nolan, wanted to design his own backpack last year, and I had it made. It was very similar to this. I like the color combinations.” $72