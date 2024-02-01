Trunk Club
Eames decorative plastic elephant, $145. Design Within Reach, 755 W. North Ave.
Splashy Servings
Soleil d’Hermès porcelain tart platter, $455, and presentation plate, $360. Hermès, 25 E. Oak St.
Vivid Outfit
Fendi knit cardigan, $2,100, and knit top, $1,100. fendi.com
Brightly Scented
Valentino Donna Born in Roma Yellow Dream eau de parfum, $35. Ulta Beauty
Pedal Perfect
Retrospec Beaumont city bike, $260. Made to order at Kozy’s Cyclery, 3712 N. Halsted St.
Cheerful Chair
Keith Haring beechwood kids’ seat, $165. store.moma.org
Hands On
Verloop Knits touchscreen gloves, $35. Eskell, 2029 N. Western Ave.