Eames decorative plastic elephant
Eames decorative plastic elephant, $145. Design Within Reach, 755 W. North Ave.

 

Soleil d’Hermès porcelain tart platter and presentation plate
Splashy Servings

Soleil d’Hermès porcelain tart platter, $455, and presentation plate, $360. Hermès, 25 E. Oak St.

 

Fendi knit cardigan and knit top
Vivid Outfit

Fendi knit cardigan, $2,100, and knit top, $1,100. fendi.com

 

Valentino Donna Born in Roma Yellow Dream eau de parfum
Brightly Scented

Valentino Donna Born in Roma Yellow Dream eau de parfum, $35. Ulta Beauty

 

Retrospec Beaumont city bike
Pedal Perfect

Retrospec Beaumont city bike, $260. Made to order at Kozy’s Cyclery, 3712 N. Halsted St.

 

Keith Haring beechwood kids’ seat
Cheerful Chair

Keith Haring beechwood kids’ seat, $165. store.moma.org

 

Verloop Knits touchscreen gloves
Hands On

Verloop Knits touchscreen gloves, $35. Eskell, 2029 N. Western Ave.