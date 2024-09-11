On July 24, 2024, over 450 food enthusiasts gathered at Galleria Marchetti for an unparalleled culinary experience, showcasing the best of Chicago’s restaurant scene under one roof. More than 20 of the city’s most talked-about restaurants and chefs from Chicago magazine’s “50 Best Restaurants” list participated, each offering a signature, crave-worthy dish. Attendees indulged in specially crafted cocktails courtesy of Aviation Gin, Ketel One Botanicals, Zacapa Rum, and Astral Tequila, along with San Pellegrino’s ISD Zero sodas, Acqua Panna and Half Acre beer. Infiniti’s photo station provided a fun opportunity for guests to snap selfies while exploring the all-new QX80. An enter-to-win raffle at AARPs table engaged guests throughout the evening. A portion of the event’s proceeds supported Chicago Chefs Cook.