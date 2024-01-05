Supplements for High Blood Pressure: 4 Products to Help Lower Blood Pressure

PAID POST BY ORIGINATED MEDIA

Managing high blood pressure is super important. Luckily, supplements can help you lower your blood pressure if it’s a little too high. But with so many options on the market, how do you know which ones are right for you?

We’ve rounded up four of the very best dietary supplements designed to reduce high blood pressure while also maintaining a healthy blood pressure. Keep reading to learn more about our favorite supplements to lower blood pressure.

Best Supplements for High Blood Pressure

When Is Blood Pressure Considered High?

Blood pressure, the force exerted by circulating blood against vessel walls, is a vital health indicator. It is considered high when readings consistently exceed normal levels. Specifically, high blood pressure is diagnosed when systolic blood pressure — the top number in your reading that indicates pressure during heartbeats — surpasses 120 mmHg. It’s also diagnosed when diastolic blood pressure — the bottom number in your reading that shows pressure between beats — exceeds 80 mmHg.

Consistently high systolic blood pressure can signify a need for interventions, which may include lifestyle changes and strategies to lower blood pressure to reduce the risk of cardiovascular complications.

Best Supplements for High Blood Pressure

1. Best Overall: Utzy Naturals Hiburil

Check Price

Why we love it

Utzy Naturals Hiburil offers a natural approach to maintaining healthy pressure levels. Its unique formula, hibiscus, olive leaf, and lemon balm, is specifically designed to relax blood vessels. This relaxation facilitates easier blood flow, effectively helping to lower pressure.

Unlike conventional methods, Hiburil adopts a gentle approach, making it suitable for those seeking a harmonious and natural way to manage blood pressure. Its focus on easing vascular tension addresses the root cause of high blood pressure, promising a holistic benefit to cardiovascular health.

Pros:

Made with natural ingredients known for reducing blood pressure levels

Promotes relaxation of blood vessels

Formulated based on human clinical research

90-day guarantee

Cons:

Need to take three capsules per serving

Specs:

Size: 90 capsules/bottle

Strength: 1.2g hibiscus/serving, 800mg olive leaf extract/serving, 100mg lemon balm leaf extract/serving

Key Ingredients: Hibiscus, Olive Leaf, Lemon Balm

Hiburil by Utzy Naturals

2. Best Nattokinase Supplement: Utzy Naturals Nattokinase

Check Price

Why we love it

Utzy Naturals Nattokinase is a standout supplement for those prioritizing cardiovascular health, particularly in managing blood pressure. Its primary component, nattokinase, is a natural enzyme acclaimed for its ability to support normal blood flow and circulation. By dissolving blood clots naturally and reinforcing the action of plasmin, it prevents abnormal blood thickening, which is crucial for maintaining healthy blood pressure.

As plasmin production decreases with age, nattokinase becomes increasingly valuable for those seeking to lower blood pressure and ensure heart health naturally. This supplement not only addresses blood pressure concerns but also supports overall cardiovascular wellness.

Pros:

Designed to naturally dissolve blood clots and enhance blood circulation

90-day guarantee

Made with natural ingredients

Non-GMO

Cons:

Not vegan

Specs:

Size: 60 capsules/bottle

Strength: 100mg nattokinase/serving

Key Ingredients: Nattokinase

Nattokinase by Utzy Naturals

Check Price

Why we love it

Utzy Naturals CoQ-10, powered by its key ingredient, ubiquinol, is a dynamic supplement designed to energize and protect your cells. CoQ-10 plays a pivotal role in generating energy at the cellular level, specifically by producing adenosine triphosphate (ATP), which is crucial for energy transfer within cells.

This boosts energy levels and exercise stamina while also providing extensive support to the heart muscle, periodontal tissue, and other parts of your body that require a lot of energy. Its antioxidant properties further protect cells from oxidative stress. This product is great for people over 40 or people with age-related issues.

Pros:

Designed to support heart health

Made with natural ingredients

Great for older adults

Easy to absorb

Cons:

May not be potent enough for some users

Specs:

Size: 30 capsules/bottle

Strength: 100 mg ubiquinol/serving

Key Ingredients: Ubiquinol

Ubiquinol by Utzy Naturals

4. Best Fish Oil Supplement: Utzy Naturals Omega-3 Fish Oil

Check Price

Why we love it

Utzy Naturals Omega-3 Fish Oil is a premium supplement designed for optimal brain, joint, and heart health. Packed with essential omega-3 fatty acids, EPA, and DHA, it helps to support brain function and enhance cell membrane health. These omega-3s, known for their anti-inflammatory properties, improve joint mobility and reduce morning stiffness.

Heart health is also a key benefit of this fish oil supplement because the fatty acids support healthy circulation and blood lipid levels. Sourced from the pristine shores of Chile, this supplement ensures purity and minimal exposure to toxins.

Pros:

Supports brain health, joint health, and heart health

Sourced from the purest shoreline in the world

90-day guarantee

Tasty lemon flavor

Cons:

Not ideal for people with seafood allergies

Specs:

Size: 60 capsules/bottle, 120 capsules/bottle

Strength: 800mg omega-3/serving

Key Ingredients: Omega-3 Fatty Acids, EPA, DHA

Omega-3 by Utzy Naturals

How We Picked The Best Supplements for High Blood Pressure

Selecting the best supplements is a task that demands meticulous consideration. We aimed to identify products that effectively lower blood pressure and improve cardiovascular health. We meticulously evaluated each supplement based on several key criteria, ensuring they meet the highest efficacy, safety, and value standards.

Ingredient Quality

The quality of ingredients is paramount in determining a supplement’s ability to affect blood pressure positively. We focused on products with natural ingredients known to help reduce blood pressure, such as those impacting systolic blood pressure and diastolic blood pressure levels.

The selected supplements contain components that have been researched for their effectiveness in managing blood pressure and reducing the risk of cardiovascular disease. High-quality ingredients mean the supplements can work naturally with the body’s mechanisms to lower pressure without harsh side effects.

Certifications and Lab Testing

Certifications and lab testing are critical indicators of a supplement’s reliability and safety. We prioritized supplements that have undergone rigorous third-party testing and come with certifications ensuring their potency and purity.

This scrutiny is crucial as it helps verify that the supplements can safely be incorporated into a regimen to lower blood pressure. Products that are manufactured in certified facilities, like NSF® certified ones, give an added assurance of quality, confirming that they meet stringent standards for safety and efficacy.

Customer Reviews and Brand Reputation

Customer reviews and brand reputation play a significant role in our selection process. We delved into user experiences to understand how effective these supplements are in real-world scenarios, particularly in managing blood pressure levels. Positive feedback, especially from individuals with a history of high blood pressure or cardiovascular disease, was a significant factor.

We considered the brand’s reputation, focusing on companies with a track record of producing high-quality, effective supplements. Brands that are transparent about their ingredients and manufacturing processes and offer customer satisfaction guarantees, like a 90-day return policy, were given preference. This customer-centric approach indicates a brand’s confidence in its product’s ability to safely and effectively reduce blood pressure.

How To Find The Best Dietary Supplements for You

Choosing the right dietary supplements, especially when aiming to manage blood pressure, is a personal journey that requires careful consideration, especially with there being so many diet pills on the market. People who have high-sodium diets may benefit from nutritional supplements, but might also need to consider a healthy diet.

With the plethora of options available, it’s essential to select supplements that not only align with your health goals but are also safe and effective. Here are key considerations to guide you in finding the best supplements for your needs.

Potency and Dosage

Understanding the potency and recommended dosage of a supplement is crucial, particularly when you’re trying to reduce high blood pressure. Supplements vary in strength, and their effectiveness can depend on the concentration of active ingredients.

It’s important to choose a supplement with the right potency to effectively help lower blood pressure without causing undesirable effects, like low blood pressure. Always consult with a healthcare provider to determine the appropriate dosage, especially if you’re already on this type of medication, to avoid any potential interactions.

Intended Benefit

Each supplement offers different benefits, and it’s vital to align these with your specific health needs. If your primary concern is to reduce diastolic blood pressure, look for supplements proven to target this specific area.

Some supplements might focus more on overall cardiovascular health or on supporting arterial health, which indirectly helps lower blood pressure. Understanding the intended benefit of each supplement will ensure that your choice is tailored to your specific goal of reducing blood pressure.

Ingredient Composition and Interactions

The composition of a supplement is key to its effectiveness. Look for ingredients that have been scientifically proven to help reduce blood pressure. Natural ingredients like omega-3 fatty acids, magnesium, and potassium have been shown to support healthy blood pressure levels. However, it’s also crucial to consider potential interactions with other medications or supplements you’re taking.

Some ingredients might have the opposite effect and could potentially increase blood pressure or interact negatively with blood pressure medications. Consulting with a healthcare professional can provide guidance on which supplements will safely and effectively complement your current health regimen.

Benefits of Blood Pressure Supplements

This type of medication plays a crucial role in managing hypertension. Here are some key benefits of these supplements.

Improved Cardiovascular Health

Supplements designed to lower pressure significantly reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases, including heart attacks and strokes. These resources help maintain heart health and prevent long-term heart-related complications by managing high pressure.

Reduced Risk of Stroke

High blood pressure is a leading cause of strokes. Blood pressure supplements work effectively to lower the risk by keeping blood pressure levels within a normal range. This is especially important in reducing the incidence of both ischemic and hemorrhagic strokes.

Kidney Protection

Hypertension can severely impact kidney function over time. Blood pressure supplements not only help lower pressure but also play a vital role in protecting the kidneys from damage caused by prolonged high blood pressure.

Enhanced Quality of Life

Maintaining a healthy blood pressure level through medication can significantly improve the quality of life, which is why these products are always close to supplements for weight loss and supplements for gut health. It helps reduce symptoms associated with high pressure, such as headaches and dizziness, thereby improving overall well-being and daily functioning.

Potential Side Effects of Blood Pressure Supplements

While blood pressure supplements can be beneficial, they may also have potential side effects. It’s important to be aware of these before starting any supplement regimen:

Gastrointestinal Issues: Some individuals may experience stomach upset, nausea, or diarrhea when taking certain blood pressure supplements.

Some individuals may experience stomach upset, nausea, or diarrhea when taking certain blood pressure supplements. Allergic Reactions: Ingredients in these supplements could trigger allergic reactions in sensitive individuals.

Ingredients in these supplements could trigger allergic reactions in sensitive individuals. Interaction with Medications: Blood pressure supplements can interact with prescription medications, potentially altering their effectiveness.

Blood pressure supplements can interact with prescription medications, potentially altering their effectiveness. Blood Pressure Fluctuations: Overuse or incorrect dosage of supplements can lead to unpredictable pressure fluctuations.

Overuse or incorrect dosage of supplements can lead to unpredictable pressure fluctuations. Dizziness or Lightheadedness: Some supplements might cause a sudden drop in blood pressure, leading to dizziness or lightheadedness.

Potential Complications from High Blood Pressure

High blood pressure, if left unmanaged, can lead to several serious health complications:

Heart Disease and Stroke: High pressure can cause hardening and thickening of the arteries, leading to heart disease or stroke.

High pressure can cause hardening and thickening of the arteries, leading to heart disease or stroke. Kidney Damage: Hypertension can damage the vessels and filters in the kidneys, impairing their ability to function effectively.

Hypertension can damage the vessels and filters in the kidneys, impairing their ability to function effectively. Vision Loss: Elevated blood pressure can strain or damage blood vessels in the eyes.

Elevated blood pressure can strain or damage blood vessels in the eyes. Sexual Dysfunction: Both men and women can experience a decrease in sexual desire or performance due to high blood pressure.

Both men and women can experience a decrease in sexual desire or performance due to high blood pressure. Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD): High blood pressure can lead to PAD, which reduces blood flow to limbs and can cause pain or numbness.

FAQs

How many blood pressure supplements should I take?

The number of blood pressure supplements you should take varies based on the specific supplement and your individual health needs. Always follow the recommended dosage on the supplement label and consult with a healthcare professional for personalized advice, especially if you have existing health conditions.

Can I take dietary supplements with other blood pressure medication?

Some supplements can interact with medications, potentially affecting their efficacy or causing adverse reactions. It’s important to consult a healthcare provider before combining supplements with any medications to ensure safety and compatibility.

Can I take dietary supplements in place of blood pressure medications?

Supplements should not be used as a direct substitute for blood pressure medications. While they can help with lowering blood pressure and support blood pressure management, they are not replacements for prescribed medications. Always consult with a healthcare professional before making any changes to your medication regimen.

Conclusion

Managing high blood pressure is essential for overall health, and the right supplements can play a significant role in this process. While supplements like Utzy Naturals Hiburil, Nattokinase, CoQ-10, and Omega-3 Fish Oil offer natural ways to support cardiovascular health, it’s important to remember they should complement, not replace, prescribed medications.

Always consult with a healthcare professional to ensure these supplements’ safe and effective use in your blood pressure management regimen.

This article has been supplied by Originated Media, a paid advertiser. The editorial staff of Chicago magazine had no role in this post’s preparation.