At-home Laser Hair Removal vs. Professional — Which is Better?

Sick of shaving and want to be hair-free for good? At-home devices sound promising but aren’t all they claim to be. Learn more about the differences between at-home devices and professional laser hair removal with medical oversight!

PAID POST BY MILAN LASER

It’s the holiday season, and ads for gifts are ramping up—that includes at-home hair removal devices. Hair-free skin without the hassle of shaving or waxing sounds like the perfect treat for yourself or someone else. But what’s the difference between at-home devices and laser hair removal?

Before you click add to cart, listen up! We sat down with Chicago’s laser hair removal experts at Milan Laser Hair Removal to learn the pros and cons of at-home devices and professional, in-clinic laser hair removal treatments.

How do at-home hair removal devices work?

At-home hair removal devices fall into two categories: IPL (intense pulsed light) and diode (an actual laser). IPL is often confused with laser hair removal, but it’s a broad wavelength of light that targets different elements of the skin instead of a true laser. The diode uses true laser light that works for all skin tones. However, a diode only treats a small area at a time because of the wavelength, so the treatments are time-consuming.

Like laser hair removal, at-home devices require light to damage follicles and disrupt the growth cycle. With these devices, however, you’re on your own. There is no medical training or oversight, and because most devices aren’t FDA-regulated, safety is not guaranteed.

What are the results from at-home devices vs. professional laser hair removal?

On average, there’s about a 70% reduction in unwanted hair after three months of using IPL and diode devices at home. Typically, hair will grow back once you stop using at-home devices, and there’s no guarantee that users will see any results.

Professional laser hair removal uses true laser light that’s much more powerful to target the hair follicle. Light is absorbed by the pigment to heat and destroy the follicle so it can’t grow back. When performed correctly, results from professional laser hair removal are permanent—in seven to 10 treatments, most Milan Laser clients are 95%+ hair-free.

Who can use at-home hair removal devices?

Brown and black skin tones have a greater burn risk with at-home devices, and some devices will shut off if the skin tone isn’t compatible. IPL devices can’t recognize the difference between hair follicles and deep skin tones, which can cause blisters, burns, scarring, and discoloration. Professional laser hair removal is the only safe option for all skin tones.

Places like Milan Laser can give you customized treatment plans. Some lasers, such as the Candela GentleMax Pro used at Milan Laser, include two laser technologies to treat all skin tones—the Nd:YAG for deeper skin tones and the Alexandrite for lighter skin tones. This laser also works with cooling technologies to reduce potential discomfort, providing clients with the most comfortable laser hair removal treatments.

How much does laser hair removal cost compared to at-home devices?

It’s true that IPL and diode devices only cost a couple hundred dollars, and you can save money on them this time of year. However, it’s worth noting that these devices require attachments and replacement cartridges, adding to the cost. Because results are not guaranteed and inconsistent, shaving and waxing are still necessary to rid unwanted hair.

The average person who shaves their legs and underarms spends upwards of $10,000 over a lifetime on razors, shaving cream, exfoliants, and more. If you wax your bikini area, it costs over $18,000 on a lifetime of salon appointments. Milan Laser offers affordable laser hair removal payment plans to fit anyone’s monthly budget, plus unlimited treatments for life at no additional cost with their exclusive Unlimited Package™.

Professional laser hair removal is your best bet.

The best way to get hair-free for good is with in-clinic laser hair removal. There’s medical oversight, and you’re in the hands of experts. Treatments are done in a judgment-free environment by friendly medical professionals who care about you and your safety and can treat the hard-to-reach areas that at-home devices can’t get.

This article has been supplied by Milan Laser, a paid advertiser. The editorial staff of Chicago magazine had no role in this post’s preparation.