Best CBD Oil for Dogs 2021 — Isolates, Broad & Full-Spectrum Products

Nowadays, CBD is topping the charts for best health support. And that’s not just for humans. You can bring your dog in on this health regimen that affects everything from anxiety to appetite and even pain. As pet owners ourselves, we desire to provide only the best CBD oil to our pets and are always happy to learn about new CBD products that may increase the quality of their lives. We know that’s true for you too.

In this article, we’ve compiled the top 10 brands that offer the best CBD dog products made especially for your pets. If you start the search on your own, you’ll likely get overwhelmed by all the options available online. And if you don’t know what to look for, you may get swindled by fly-by-night suppliers just looking to make some quick cash off of you. No. Your pet deserves better. That’s why we present our top favorite brands and dog CBD oil products, so that you can show Sparky just how much you love him.

Top 10 Sites for the Best CBD Oil for Dogs

1. CBDfx – Editor’s Choice

2. CBDistillery – Runner Up

3. HolistaPet– Honorable Mention

4. Anxious Pet – Reputable Brand

5. Petly CBD – Good Customer Service

6. Charlotte’s Web – Pioneer Brand

7. CBD American Shaman – Water-Soluble, Full & Broad-Spectrum CBD Oil

8. Extract Labs – All-natural

9. Penelope’s Bloom – Includes Chamomile

10. Just CBD – CO2 Extraction

How did we select these 10 sites?

Not all CBD oils are the same. That’s just a fact. If you try to search online, you’ll see that all suppliers claim their product is the best, most of them offer killer deals, and usually, they highlight only the positive reviews. Well, how are you supposed to know who’s actually the best and who is just making it sound like they’re the best? Sometimes marketing is so clever that it fools you. Don’t let this happen with CBD oil for dogs.

The best CBD oil for dogs has to be specially formulated. That’s why we looked for dog CBD brands that include hemp oil that never makes them high, as this could cause severe side effects. There’s a difference between full-spectrum CBD, broad-spectrum CBD, CBD oil tincture and CBD isolate products. If this is the first time you’re hearing these terms, don’t worry. We selected CBD oil for dogs that only contains safe ingredients, and they’re always inspected and verified by third-party labs.



CBD oil for dogs also has different dosages. We looked for brands that give a clear product description and that help you understand how much of any CBD oils you should give your pet. Ranging from English bulldogs to mastiffs, you’re going to have a different CBD oil requirement for each type of dog. So, we only selected suppliers that give you all the information you need upfront, that way you’re not having to second-guess your choices. Also, nobody has time to call the customer service phone number of 10+ different suppliers. That’s why we selected brands that cover all their bases and offer full transparency from the start.



Not surprisingly, customer reviews are filled with important information. Sometimes, you have to filter through all the five star reviews to get to the nitty-gritty details offered by the three and two star reviews. That’s where the juicy details are. We spent time looking at all sorts of different brands and dug deep to find what customers are really saying. We didn’t just look at the nice five-star reviews from customers who are super excited about CBD oil for dogs. We took it several steps further. The brands we share with you in this article are impressively good



We also figured why not try these out ourselves? We are pet owners; we have beloved four-legged buddies that have been with us for years! And while some of us are already familiar with some of these CBD oil products, some of us have never actually tried some of the best CBD oils. So, we gave it a go. We could cry telling you about how positively impacted our pets are at home. We’re definitely customers for life.

Reviews of the Best Sites for CBD Dog Products

1. CBDfx – Editor’s Choice

Pros:

Use code “summer” for multiple savings

Cruelty free and solvent free

Verified potency

60-day guarantee

Cons:

Only available in one flavor — bacon

CBDFX carries a line of organic CBD oils that includes only the highest-quality ingredients for an all-natural product you’ll love. They have several wellness boosting CBD oils that are made with a special formula per bottle, to ensure your dog has the right dosage, no matter his size.

When you hop onto their website, you’re immediately presented with a couple of savings offers, which allow you to save up to 25% when you purchase three or more CBD products. Their options for CBD oil for dogs are available for small breeds at 250 mg of CBD. If your dog is a medium breed, you can purchase a CBD oil that contains 500 mg of CBD. For large breeds, you can choose the 1000 mg of CBD, or for extra-large breeds, you can get the 2000 mg of CBD.

All of their pet CBD oil options contain broad-spectrum CBD that’s both human grade and vegan. The most exciting part of their products is that they are all bacon flavored, which means your dog won’t have a single excuse not to enjoy his daily dose!

Learn more at CBDfx.com

2. CBDistillery – Runner Up

Pros:

Risk-free satisfaction guarantee

Subscribe and save 20%

Full lab results easily accessible

Non-GMO hemp oil

Cons:

You must spend at least $75 or subscribe to qualify for free shipping

CBDistillery has created a line of products made specifically for pets that are derived from non-GMO industrial hemp. They practice natural farming to ensure that your pets get some of the best CBD oil for dogs available on the market today. Whether you want to help your buddy manage pain or want to give him relief and ease, you’ll love the CBD products offered by CBDistillery.

They offer two main CBD products at different concentrations, including a CBD tincture that contains full-spectrum CBD oil made from cold pressed hemp seed oil. This CBD oil for dogs is available in a 600 mg tincture or a 150 mg tincture. The other pet CBD oil they offer is their Relief and Relax variety. This tincture is available in 150 mg or 600 mg. Bundle both of them to enjoy extra savings!

Learn more at CBDistillery.com

3. HolistaPet – Honorable Mention

Pros:

Free shipping on all orders

30-day money back guarantee

30% off for new customers

100% natural ingredients

Cons:

Only natural flavor available

HolistaPet offers natural CBD oil for dogs that is made with broad-spectrum CBD oil to include other beneficial cannabinoids. It’s concentrated in a convenient dropper bottle that you can use to easily drop the CBD oil into your pet’s mouth or mix it along with his food. It contains zero THC, which means that there is no psychoactive effect when you administer this product.

They only use 100% natural ingredients, including organic superfoods along with their best CBD oil. You’ll never find any GMO, gluten, or dairy in their CBD oil and they keep it clean without any additives or preservatives. Their CBD products are manufactured in the USA, and they are available in a couple of different concentration options, depending on your pet’s weight. Simply select your pet’s weight from the drop-down list and the recommended pet CBD oil is made available.

Learn more at HolistaPet.com

4. Anxious Pet – Reputable Brand

Pros:

Sign up with your email to get 15% off

60-day money back guarantee

Ships free next business day

Veterinarian formulated

Cons:

Limited product variety

The Anxious Pet was created to “give pet anxiety something to worry about.” They offer an organic CBD oil that is available in two dosages: 400 mg of CBD oil or 800 mg of CBD oil. The CBD oil comes in a box that has a dosage chart that you can use at home, especially if this is your first time trying CBD oil for dogs. Once you have identified the correct dose, go ahead and administer the CBD oil orally, whether that means you have to sneak it in with a treat or whether you can just pop it into his mouth. Give your dog CBD oil one time per day along with food for three days, then you can increase it to twice daily with breakfast and dinner.

CBD oil is the most effective and fastest way to deliver CBD to your cat. This CBD oil will help your pet feel significantly calmer, with reduced anxiety related behavior. Along with helping to ease his days, it also works to improve his immune health and brain function. If he has any inflammation or skin irritation, CBD oil also helps with that. And if he suffers from seasonal allergies, CBD oil also comes in handy to help with managing those symptoms.

Learn more at TheAnxiousPet.com

5. Petly CBD – Good Customer Service

Pros:

Subscribe and save 20%

100% organically grown hemp

Always third-party tested

Completely THC free

Veterinarian approved

Cons:

On occasion, products may be out of stock

Petly CBD has created 30 mL droppers so that you can provide organically grown phyto-cannabinoid rich hemp to your pup. You can easily select from three options, depending on whether your dog is small, medium, or large. All you need is one full dropper, and your pet will begin to experience the relief that comes with a great broad-spectrum CBD oil. Pet parents remark how much better it is for their pets, having switched off prescribed medications that were producing horrible side effects.

Instead, Petly CBD uses organic farming, raw hemp processing, and a proprietary extraction and solid separation method. They make sure to remove even the most minute traces of THC, to protect your dog against the psychoactive effects of THC. They also lab test every batch to make sure that the potency and quality is at the standards they designate. They want to ensure they are creating a consistent, pure, high-quality CBD oil product that you can count on for years to come. They even give back to pets, which means that every time you purchase from Petly CBD, they pledge $1 to pets in need!

Learn more at PetlyCBD.com

6. Charlotte’s Web – Pioneer Brand

Pros:

Full-spectrum hemp extract

Available unflavored and in chicken flavor

Subscribe and save 20%

Non-GMO

Quality tested 20+ times

Cons:

Products priced higher than other options

You may already be familiar with Charlotte‘s Web and now they have created a full-spectrum CBD oil made especially for your dog. Their CBD oil comes in a plastic bottle with a marked dropper that makes using it simple. Even if your dog has a really picky palate, he is sure to love the chicken flavored option. All their pet products use human grade hemp extract, so that they can benefit just as much as you do. Their CBD oil is available in a 100 mL bottle or a 30 mL bottle.

Help your pet rest easier with full-spectrum CBD oil that includes approximately 17 mg of plant-based cannabinoids. For best results, administer one serving twice per day. Your dog is like you in that he has an endocannabinoid system that helps his body stay in good health. When you administer CBD oil that’s also infused with other naturally occurring compounds, you get to play a part in helping him maintain his overall health well into his senior years.

Learn more at CharlottesWeb.com

7. CBD American Shaman – Water-Soluble, Full & Broad-Spectrum CBD Oil

Pros:

Water soluble CBD oil for dogs

Choose between .3% THC or no THC

Money back guarantee policy

Competitive pricing

Cons:

Limited CBD concentration options

CBD American Shaman offers two CBD oil options for your dog. If you noticed that your pup has been experiencing a lot of stress or needs support for mobility, you’ll love these water-soluble CBD oil options. Choose between the canine CBD and terpene rich option that is water-soluble or the canine CBD hemp oil tincture.

The first option is designed to revitalize all stages of your dog’s life. It is created to be water soluble because it increases bioavailability, accelerates absorption, and lasts a lot longer in the body than CBD oil. It contains 300 mg of CBD per 30 mL bottle. The second option is available in a beef and cheese flavor and contains 300 mg of full-spectrum hemp extract. This CBD oil tincture is designed to promote well-being, no matter your pup’s age.

Learn more at CBDAmericanShaman.com

Pros:

Join their mailing list and save 15% off

60-day money back guarantee

Full-spectrum CBD oil

Lab tested

Cons:

CBD oil comes in clear containers — keep away from sunlight

Extract labs sells an award-winning hemp tincture that contains 500 mg of CBD per 30 mL. They’re pet people, so of course they want to make sure that they create a product their pets will love and benefit from. They keep their ingredients simple and their practices honest to provide you with a trustworthy CBD oil for dogs.

Using natural ingredients allows Extract Labs to pave the way toward wellness, both for humans and for man’s best friend. You can feel great when you purchase from Extract Labs, because not only do they provide items you can trust the purity and consistency of, but you will also be contributing to the CSU veterinary school that studies CBD‘s effects on canine cancer cells.

Learn more at ExtractLabs.com

9. Penelope’s Bloom – Includes Chamomile

Pros:

New customers can enjoy 10% off their first order

Vegan and fast acting

Free shipping

Full-spectrum CBD oil

Cons:

CBD oil does contain tiny traces of THC

Penelope’s bloom offers an entire selection of both CBD oil and other CBD products, including treats. They have three main blends that are designed to meet a specific need and that work well together to provide comprehensive wellness. Their CBD tinctures are available in four concentrations, starting at 250 mg for pets under 30 pounds and up to 1000 mg for pets over 120 pounds.

When you select any combination of three tinctures, you get a bundle price that reflects 20% off the total cost. Their CBD oil includes organic CBD, MCT oil, and chamomile to create a relaxed mood that improves your dog’s quality of life. They test all their products via a third-party lab to make sure that they’re potent, effective, and completely safe. They also make sure their formula is easy to digest so that your pet can experience rapid relaxation.

Learn more at PenelopesBloom.com

10. Just CBD – CO2 Extraction

Pros:

Chicken and beef flavored

Available in different concentrations

Discount codes available

Members of the Florida Hemp Council

Cons:

Limited CBD oil potencies

Just CBD offers a couple of different CBD products for your pet, including chicken flavored CBD oil and beef flavored CBD oil. All you have to do is utter the word chicken, and your dog comes running. With a flavored hemp extract oil, you can make sure that your dog is excited for his daily dose. Whether he prefers chicken or beef, you can decide which concentration is best for him. They offer a 100 mg bottle, a 250 mg bottle, and a 500 mg bottle of dog CBD oil.

They wanted to make sure that they could provide you with CBD oil for dogs that’s not only easy to use, but that also is full of flavor. Use the dropper to administer the CBD oil for dogs – give it as a standalone treat or include it with your dog’s favorite food. You can trust that their best CBD oil for dogs is made with pure hemp oil, is always free of herbicides, additives, preservatives, and pesticides, and you can always find a certificate of analysis confirming this information.

Learn more at JustCBDstore.com

What is CBD?

CBD is a natural chemical, or cannabinoid, that’s derived from the cannabis sativa plant, which is also considered the hemp plant. Currently, there is a specific form of CBD called Charlotte’s Web that has been approved as a medicinal drug that treats seizures.

Both the cannabis and hemp plants have multiple cannabinoids that have different uses. You’ve likely heard of THC, known as weed or marijuana; it’s one of the most popular cannabinoids, both loved and hated throughout the world.

CBD comes from the hemp plant, which is a type of cannabis that contains only tiny traces of THC. It’s important to know that CBD does not compare to THC. THC definitely has medicinal properties, but it also has a psychoactive effect that many people don’t appreciate.

CBD oils and other CBD products offer medicinal benefits that don’t come with any kind of psychoactive effects, which makes it perfect for users who aren’t interested in mind altering properties or experiences. It’s vital you understand that CBD is a completely naturally occurring compound. It’s safe and non-addictive and has a notable number of therapeutic benefits.

You’re probably already a fan of CBD for yourself if you’re looking at websites that offer CBD oil for dogs. You’ve also probably taken medication as prescribed by a doctor that has left you feeling a little worse than when you went into their office. While prescription medication can offer a host of benefits to treat symptoms, they usually also come with a lot of unpleasant side effects.

This is why CBD has gained so much popularity. Its side effects, if you experience any, are minor. That means that your pup can enjoy pain relief, better mobility, improved mood, and better sleep all with a natural substance that doesn’t make him feel sick. Imagine that!

Benefits of CBD Oils for Dogs

If your dog suffers from anxiety during stressful moments, like when you’re moving or during a loud celebration that includes fireworks, then you’ll be happy to know that CBD can help to completely calm him down and make him feel like he’s in a bubble of safety, no matter what’s going on around him.

Beyond helping his anxiety and nervousness, CBD oil is also known to help with seizures. If your dog has gone through a recent surgery or has recently been injured, CBD is fantastic for helping to alleviate pain without taking any strong prescription medication that sometimes causes even worse side effects.

CBD oil for dogs is also great for reducing inflammation. When your dog is dealing with inflammation, existing medical conditions can be exacerbated, pain can be dramatically increased, and his overall quality of life starts circling the drain. He doesn’t want to go on walks with you, he looks at you with those total puppy eyes that make your heart melt, and he just stops being the joyful, sweet bub that he normally is! CBD cuts right through to the root problem and brings your baby back with eyes filled with curiosity and an innate excitement that cannot be replicated by any human you know.

CBD Dosage for Dogs

Finding the perfect dose for your dog may take a few different tries. However, you can always start by using the recommended dose as identified by the manufacturer. You may be using hemp oil to help your dog feel more at ease or you may be using CBD oil to help him feel better following an injury. How much he needs on each occasion may differ.

Similarly, if you’re using CBD oil to help manage pain, you may need to administer it every couple of hours or as needed. But if you’re using CBD oil for dogs to meet another need, like to boost overall health or to reduce separation anxiety while you’re away at work, you may just need to administer the CBD oil once or twice per day. For example, if you have a dog that weighs around 40 pounds, a low starting dose may be about 4 mg of CBD oil. A medium dose for a dog that weighs 40 pounds would be 12 mg of CBD oil. The strongest dose for a 40-pound dog would be 20 mg of CBD oil.

Stick with the recommended dose on the product packaging to start and then adjust it as you notice the CBD oil for dogs taking effect. You may need to use a little bit more or you may need to bring it down a little bit. Give yourself grace during this process because it may take one or two weeks before you really understand what the best dose is for your pet. But once you do, you’ll both be much happier.

Are There Side Effects When Giving CBD to Dogs?

When you’re administering the right dose, your dog likely won’t experience any of these side effects. Side effects mostly come up when the dose is too strong, and some of those symptoms may include:

Dry mouth

CBD oil for dogs can cause a reduction in the production of saliva, so your dog may experience this side effect. So long as he has fresh water available to him throughout the day, it’s a minor side effect that he may not even notice.

Slightly lowered blood pressure

CBD oil, because it can help to calm a pet, especially one that it’s highly anxious, may reduce blood pressure temporarily.

Drowsiness or sleepiness

CBD oil may also cause your dog to experience drowsiness. If your dog is napping an unusual amount of time, you may be giving him a CBD oil dose that’s too strong. Simply lower the dose and keep an eye on how active he is throughout the day.

Conclusion

There’s seriously nothing worse than watching someone you love suffer. And when it’s your furry best friend? When the most open and giving soul you know is suffering? At that point, you start going through all the “what-if” scenarios and worst case scenarios. You may start to blame yourself, thinking that you didn’t do enough. Thinking that you didn’t buy all the right health foods, that you didn’t use the right supplements, and that you didn’t go to the vet enough times.

You’re not the only one who suffers this heap of regret when they see their pet going through a hard time. It’s natural. And what we can tell you, from experience, is that it’s better to take preventive measures from the start. Regret doesn’t make our pets feel better, it doesn’t bring them back from the other side of the rainbow bridge, and it doesn’t take away the pain we feel when we watch them suffer or when we lose them. Take control of your pet’s health today — they’re counting on you.

Your medicine cabinet or pantry is probably filled with all kinds of medicines to help you deal with minor aches and pains, with supplements to keep you in tiptop health, and with shakes and other protein supplements to keep you on top of your game when you’re at the gym. Now, be honest. When you look at your dog’s shelf in your pantry, does it contain nearly as many nutritious and helpful health foods? It’s okay if you’re relying on just a good kibble or wet food brand — even if you’re supplementing with scraps from the dinner table! We get it. Every pet owner is different but there are some things you should know.

It’s time for your dog to enjoy all the natural health benefits that come with taking CBD oil. With so much information available on the wellness benefits, there is no doubt that your dog’s health will improve when you start him on this new health regimen. Try different brands and CBD products until you find one you both love!