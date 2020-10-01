Chicago Architecture Center

Chicago’s newest riverfront museum is where the story of the city begins. See the country’s largest 3D model of Chicago—boasting more than 4,200 buildings—and an interactive video on Chicago: City of Modern Architecture. In the Skyscraper Gallery, walk among towers from around the globe and learn about Chicago’s history of innovation, from inventing the first tall buildings to engineering the megaskyscrapers of today. Learn why Chicago is considered the city of neighborhoods, catch a glimpse of the future city in the “Me to We” gallery, and more! The CAC also is the starting place for more than 50 awe-inspiring tours all led by our highly trained volunteer docents. Learn more at architecture.org.

ARCHITECTURE RIVER CRUISE

Ranked the city’s No. 1 boat tour according to TripAdvisor user reviews, the Chicago Architecture Foundation Center River Cruises aboard Chicago’s First Lady are narrated by expert docents with compelling stories about more than 50 architectural gems along the Chicago River.

NEW EXHIBITION

Americans are changing—and so are our housing needs. Housing for a Changing Nation explores how developments in American society and experience, including shifts in demographics, the economy, and the environment, are forcing us to reexamine the concept of house and home.

WALKING TOURS

Get your steps in: 50 different tours to choose from, including Historic Austin, Humboldt Park, Fulton-Randolph Market, Explore Chinatown.

PUBLIC PROGRAMS

Book Talk: Historian Carl Smith on Chicago’s Great Fire June 22 at 6 p.m.

*Stay tuned for additional programming around the 150th anniversary of the Great Chicago Fire, made possible by Underwriters Laboratories Inc.