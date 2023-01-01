Chicago Vlogger Grace Andrews Talks All Things Laser Hair Removal

Why Grace finally decided to ditch her razor

Grace Andrews is a twenty-something fashion and travel vlogger based in Chicago. She shares her life on Instagram and TikTok. Below, she answers our questions about laser hair removal and shares how it’s helping her live her best life.

What was your go-to hair removal method before switching to laser hair removal?

Before switching to laser hair removal at Milan Laser, shaving was my go-to hair removal method. It was quick and convenient but required a daily routine and led to razor bumps and ingrown hairs. Laser hair removal has given me a long-lasting, hassle-free solution.

How would you compare shaving to laser hair removal?

Daily shaving was time-consuming and often led to skin irritation and unsightly razor bumps. However, since starting laser hair removal treatments, I’ve experienced a huge reduction in hair growth, allowing me to enjoy smoother, hair-free skin with minimal effort and discomfort.

Have you struggled with ingrown hairs, hyperpigmentation, “strawberry legs,” or folliculitis?

I would get ingrown hairs all the time in my armpits. They always made me so self-conscious to wear tank tops or raise my arms. The constant struggle caused physical discomfort and took a toll on my confidence.

You are constantly traveling and on the go—-how might laser hair removal benefit you?

It’s been a complete game-changer for my lifestyle. Firstly, it has dramatically reduced the time and effort I spend on grooming while I travel. Before laser hair removal, I had to pack razors and shaving cream. Now, I don’t worry about shaving anymore, and I can get ready faster. It’s also been a confidence booster since I’m not concerned about regrowth or ingrown hairs getting in the way.

Overall, laser hair removal has streamlined my grooming routine and given me the freedom to enjoy my travels without the hassle of frequent hair removal maintenance.

What made you choose your underarms and Brazilian to have treated first?

I got my underarms and Brazilian treated first because of the summertime, and I was going to have my legs exposed to the sun—you can’t have sun exposure during laser hair removal treatments. Additionally, Brazilian is my least favorite area to shave, so that was an easy choice.

I was a little nervous about getting my Brazilian because it’s such a sensitive area, but the Milan Laser technicians made me feel so comfortable! They have always been super kind and professional.

How was your experience in the clinic and with your provider?

I’ve always had amazing experiences at the clinic with my providers. The comfort and professionalism are top-notch. Knowing the providers are medically trained professionals eased my mind and gave me confidence in the safety and efficacy of laser hair removal.

Did anything surprise you about the experience?

I was pleasantly surprised by how knowledgeable and attentive my providers have been. They took the time to explain the entire process, answer all my questions, and ensure I felt comfortable throughout each session. Their expertise and the overall professionalism of the clinic made my laser hair removal journey positive and reassuring.

On average, how long are your laser hair removal appointments?

About 15-20 minutes. I get them done during my lunch break from work. It’s super fast and easy whenever I visit the clinic.

How do you treat your skin before and after your laser treatments?

After each session, I typically wait a day before applying any lotion or moisturizer to the treated areas. I’m careful not to use self-tanning products on those areas to prevent any potential skin irritations and maximize the benefits of laser hair removal.

Why did you choose Milan Laser Hair Removal?

I chose Milan Laser Hair Removal because of their excellent reputation for delivering effective, safe laser hair removal treatments. Their commitment to providing high-quality services, the expertise of their staff, and their advanced technology were the main reasons I chose Milan.

Any advice for those considering laser hair removal?

Do thorough research on the clinic or provider you choose. Make sure they have a successful track record, use state-of-the-art equipment, and prioritize client safety and comfort. Don’t hesitate to ask questions during the consultation, and follow the aftercare instructions. Choosing the right provider, like Milan Laser Hair Removal, makes all the difference in achieving smooth, long-lasting results.

