Christine Razny-Porter

Razny Jewelers

Photography by Francis Son

As a third-generation owner of Razny Jewelers, Chicago’s leading family-owned and operated jeweler, Christine Razny-Porter has worked in the business of luxury since birth. Alongside her parents and siblings, she officially operates as the company’s collection curator, finding and nurturing up-and-coming designers, a role she’s thrived in for the last nine years. The graduate gemologist brings a young eye and modern aesthetic to the organization, keeping Razny Jewelers ahead of the industry’s trends.

Of course, with her family’s name on the door, Christine must wear many hats simultaneously. She nurtures new and longtime client relationships with a generous attitude coupled with unparalleled jewelry and diamond knowledge. Leading by example, she systematically assists with gauging and maintaining the success of the family’s four boutiques, located in downtown Chicago (Gold Coast), Addison, Highland Park, and Hinsdale.

When she isn’t helping clients find the treasure of their dreams or training the company’s next diamond specialist, Christine enjoys cooking and spending time with her husband and beautiful baby girl.

Addison

1501 W. Lake St.

Addison, IL 60101



Chicago

109 E. Oak St.

Chicago, IL 60611



Highland Park

1700 Green Bay Rd.

Highland Park, IL 60035

Hinsdale

37 S. Washington St.

Hinsdale, IL 60521