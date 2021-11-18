Classic Elegance Makes an Eco-Worthy Comeback: Clean Origin Diamonds

No matter how untraditional one may be, when it comes to engagements and weddings, beloved, classic traditions are often what make the heart sing. The great news for couples looking to stand behind their commitment to one another as well as to a healthy planet for all — they can wear their engagement rings proudly. One that bespeaks a legacy of the kind of caring they’d like to pass on. Making this possible: Clean Origin lab-created diamonds.

“Choosing a lab-grown diamond is a personal decision: one that reflects your values and views on the environment,” Clean Origin co-founder Alexander Weindling says. The brand offers a variety of diamond jewelry from diamond stud earrings to tennis bracelets and necklaces, and, yes, diamonds can be set in classic and traditional ring settings.

Veering from tradition himself, Weindling walked away from a multigenerational family diamond business to launch Clean Origin in 2017. The ethical principles used in the chemical vapor deposition (CVD) and High Pressure-High Temperature (HPHT) processes — both accelerated versions of nature’s process for creating diamonds — resonated with him.

CVD exposes a micro-thin, laser-sliced seed diamond to a carbon-rich gas mixture at high temperatures of nearly 1,500 degrees Fahrenheit inside a vacuum chamber. During High Pressure-High Temperature (HPHT), a diamond seed is placed in a sealed chamber with 2,000-plus degree Fahrenheit conditions and subjected to a pressure of 1.5 million pounds per square inch (PSI). The result of these lab-based processes — a real diamond. “Lab-grown diamonds are indistinguishable from mined diamonds,” Weindling says. “A trained diamantaire can’t even tell the difference.”

Clean Origin diamonds are certified by the Gemological Institute of America (GIA) or other world-leading gem laboratories. Not only are the diamonds graded by the four Cs — cut, color, clarity, and carat. They’re primarily type 2A, the rarest and finest of diamonds.

Each Clean Origin diamond is one of a kind. “We have almost 25,000 unique diamonds from which customers can choose,” Weindling says. Adding to their individuality, “Nearly all of the diamond engagement rings are designed by customers, then made to order specifically by master jewelers. We don’t sell ‘off the rack’ like most jewelers.”

If insight is needed, a complimentary online appointment with a diamond expert can be scheduled. Beyond viewing Clean Origin diamonds online, clients can visit the company’s first brick-and-mortar store in Dallas, Texas. Stores in more locations are in the works. Whether purchased online or in person, Clean Origin stands behind its 100-day, no-questions-asked return policy.

What is different about the brand’s diamonds is the price point. Clean Origin “puts the planet before profits,” selling their gems at 20 to 30% less than mined diamonds. Clients can also choose to use recycled metals in their designs. Should purchasers shy away from the idea, Weindling assures, “Gold is sold by its weight, not its production cycle. Consider this – 14-karat gold is 41.7% copper, zinc and other metals and only 58.3% gold.”

What profits the most from Clean Origin jewelry purchases? The Earth. “Mining is a nasty, polluting business,” Weindling says. “Our lab-grown diamonds are 100% conflict-free.”

Classic. Traditional. Legacy-worthy. Clean Origin diamonds are an eco-friendly way for couples to say to one another and the planet: I love you.

Find out more: https://www.cleanorigin.com/