The Apollo Chorus of Chicago returns to celebrate its historic 150th season.
The chorus was founded in the aftermath of the Great Chicago Fire, to restore civic pride and boost the morale of Chicagoans following incredible devastation. This year, we are hoping to do the same with our sesquicentennial season titled: We Will Rise.
Explore our anniversary season on our website at www.apollochorus.org or text APOLLO to 90206.
Upcoming Events
We Will Rise:
Celebrating Apollo's 150th Anniversary
Saturday, October 16, 11 a.m.
Chicago History Museum
In collaboration with the Chicago History Museum, this program includes works celebrating Chicago’s rich history — including music by Chicago composers, poets, and famous pieces featuring our city.
Fall Preview Concert
Sunday, November 7, 3 p.m.
Kehrein Center for the Arts
This free concert offers a variety of music, including thrilling choruses from Händel’s Messiah, Bach’s St John Passion, and other musical gems.
Händel’s Messiah
Saturday, December 11, 7 p.m.
Sunday, December 12, 2 p.m.
Harris Theater for Music and Dance
The Chicago holiday tradition continues with internationally acclaimed soloists: soprano Nicole Cabell, mezzo-soprano Julie Miller, tenor Stephen Soph, and bass-baritone David Govertsen.