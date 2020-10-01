Apollo Chorus

The Apollo Chorus of Chicago returns to celebrate its historic 150th season.

The chorus was founded in the aftermath of the Great Chicago Fire, to restore civic pride and boost the morale of Chicagoans following incredible devastation. This year, we are hoping to do the same with our sesquicentennial season titled: We Will Rise.

