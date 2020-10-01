The Poetry Foundation

The Poetry Foundation, publisher of Poetry magazine, is an independent literary organization and a home for poetry in Chicago. Hosting a number of free virtual events including poetry readings, writing workshops, and book clubs, the Poetry Foundation has something for poetry lovers and the culturally curious alike, including a first-ever outdoor art installation on the Foundation building’s exterior in Chicago.

Starting in October, visitors can immerse themselves in an outdoor visual and light installation that will embrace and transform the building exterior.

The Foundation building remains closed to the public to prioritize the safety and well-being of its staff, guests, and the broader community; this includes all in-person programming. Explore our free virtual programs, poems, and resources at poetryfoundation.org.