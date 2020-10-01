The Poetry Foundation, publisher of Poetry magazine, is an independent literary organization and a home for poetry in Chicago. Hosting a number of free virtual events including poetry readings, writing workshops, and book clubs, the Poetry Foundation has something for poetry lovers and the culturally curious alike, including a first-ever outdoor art installation on the Foundation building’s exterior in Chicago.
Starting in October, visitors can immerse themselves in an outdoor visual and light installation that will embrace and transform the building exterior.
The Foundation building remains closed to the public to prioritize the safety and well-being of its staff, guests, and the broader community; this includes all in-person programming. Explore our free virtual programs, poems, and resources at poetryfoundation.org.
Upcoming Events
Young People’s Poetry Day with Marilyn Nelson
Saturday, September 25, 11 a.m.
Celebrate young poetry lovers with a reading, Q&A, and guided activities
Open Door Reading Series: Matt Bodett, Amanda Goldblatt, Isaías Rogel, & Ricardo Mondragon
Tuesday, October 12, 7 p.m.
Highlighting outstanding Midwest writers and poetic partnerships
2021 Pegasus Awards Ceremony
Tuesday, October 21, 7 p.m.
Honoring some of the brightest lights in contemporary poetry, featuring Chicago’s own Patricia Smith