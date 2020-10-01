Fact vs. Fiction: Top 5 Myths About Laser Hair Removal

Talking about body hair might be taboo, but we’re going there (yes, there too). Unwanted hair grows all over. We try to get and keep the smooth, hair-free skin we want, but that pesky hair always comes back. What if there was a way to get rid of it for good?

We’re not talking about waxing, shaving, or plucking—these methods are painful, outdated, and very temporary. Instead, we’re referring to a permanent, oft-misunderstood solution to unwanted hair: laser hair removal!

This method of hair removal is growing in popularity, and maybe you’ve started looking into it already. But while the internet is a great resource, it’s also riddled with misinformation and myths about laser hair removal. The experts at Milan Laser Hair Removal, the country’s largest laser hair removal company, have heard it all, and they’re here to bust some of the most common myths about laser hair removal. Despite what you’ve heard, it works, and laser hair removal is for everyone!

Myth 1: “Laser hair removal doesn’t work on darker skin tones.”

This outdated belief may have been true when laser hair removal was first approved by the FDA in the ’90s. But the technology has evolved, and laser hair removal is safe and effective for all skin tones when performed correctly. For instance, a laser such as the Candela GentleMax Pro (used by Milan Laser) gives clients the safest laser hair removal treatments. That’s because it includes two technologies—the Nd: YAG laser for brown to black skin tones and the Alexandrite laser for lighter skin tones. That way, places like Milan Laser can create customized treatment plans to fit the exact needs of clients’ skin tones and hair types. You’re unique, and your laser hair removal treatment plan should be too!

Myth 2: “Laser hair removal results are temporary.”

During treatments, a laser pulse is delivered directly to the hair follicle. The follicle is heated and destroyed, so it can never, ever grow again. The one caveat is laser hair removal will not work on white hair or peach fuzz. When performed correctly, each laser hair removal treatment gives you permanent results. But because our bodies are unpredictable, new hair follicles can become active and new hair can grow due to hormones, age, genetics, and more. This is where touch-up treatments come in.

If you can find one near you, take advantage of places that offer unlimited laser hair removal packages, like Milan Laser. You’ll never have to worry about touch-up fees or other surprise costs down the road because your results are guaranteed for life at one affordable price. Be wary of medical spas that offer laser hair removal services and sell packages of six to nine sessions—it might be cheaper initially, but you’ll likely have to pay for touch-ups and buy additional packages to get the results you want.

Myth 3: “Laser hair removal hurts!”

Everyone’s pain threshold is different, but laser hair removal is way less painful than waxing (especially in super-sensitive areas). Many say it stings like a rubber band snap, but only for a millisecond—the time it takes for the laser to zap your hair. Most lasers, such as the Candela GentleMax Pro used at Milan Laser, have built-in comfort features. However, these features vary, with some using unsophisticated methods like numbing creams, messy gels, and chilled air. But the Candela has an innovative cooling cryogen mist that’s released immediately after each laser pulse to instantly relieve any potential discomfort and provide you with the most comfortable laser hair removal treatments.

Myth 4: “Laser hair removal is expensive.”

Here’s the truth: A lifetime of waxing and shaving is more expensive than laser hair removal. Don’t believe us? The average person spends $3,800 over a lifetime on shaving essentials like razors, creams, and exfoliators. For waxing appointments at salons, you’re looking at $24,000 in a lifetime. But what did that money do? Did anyone ever wax and shave and then never had to again?

On the flipside: Laser hair removal is cost-effective—it’s an investment, not an expense. You save time and money with laser hair removal by getting permanent results. The average Milan Laser client is 95 percent-plus hair-free in their treated areas within seven to 10 treatments—no constantly having to buy supplies, pay for salon appointments, or carving out the time to keep up with your outdated hair removal routine.

Plus, to make beauty and confidence affordable for all, some places offer payment plans. For instance, Milan Laser offers great specials plus affordable laser hair removal payment plans that can be as low as $29 a month.

Myth 5: “It’s easier to just shave.”

The process of shaving is easy—it’s quick and can be done in the comfort of your own home. But add up all of those minutes spent twisting yourself into a pretzel to get those hard-to-reach hairs over a lifetime, and it’s about 39 hours a year. Think of what you could do if you got that precious time back!

On the other hand, laser hair removal results are permanent, treatments can be as quick as 10 minutes, and there’s no recovery time after. Many places even offer evening and weekend appointments and have multiple locations to make it as convenient as possible for you. Case in point: Milan Laser is open weekends and evenings to fit the busiest schedules and has multiple Chicago locations.

We know there are plenty more myths out there, but you can consider these busted!

