Catholic Charities partners with mission-driven people and organizations across Cook and Lake counties to embrace our shared humanity, helping all those who come to us regardless of their faith, gender, race, or ethnicity. A trusted partner and steward, we have grown to be the largest human service provider in the Chicago metropolitan area—currently serving nearly 400,000 individuals and families annually.

We accompany children, youth, adults, seniors, and families with unparalleled experience and reach. Catholic Charities is uniquely equipped to adapt quickly to emergent needs while also offering longer-term services that uncover and address the root cause of the challenges.

Catholic Charities offers a wide variety of critical services with expert care and compassion including:

Counseling survivors of domestic violence to help them and their children move toward a life that is financially independent and free from harm

Distributing food and other critical resources to bring stability to those in crisis

Engaging seniors in community, nutrition, and wellness programming

Supporting expectant mothers with counseling, doula services, and case management

Preventing homelessness through short-term housing, employment, and counseling designed to enable self-sufficiency

Supporting survivors of suicide loss with group counseling

