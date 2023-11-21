The Chicago Community Trust

As our region’s community foundation, The Chicago Community Trust is a platform for change that connects philanthropy to impact. We bring together generous donors, committed organizations, and caring residents to effect lasting change that moves our region forward.

Guided by our deep community knowledge, we make grants, lead, convene, and collaborate in pursuit of a Chicago region where equity is central, and opportunity and prosperity are within reach for all. The Trust is focused on closing the racial and ethnic wealth gap in the Chicago region while addressing critical needs and connecting philanthropy to impact.

During giving season, consider contributing to these Trust initiatives:

Unity Fund: Unity Fund serves as a vehicle for addressing our region’s most urgent needs. Contributions enable Unity Fund to pool resources and support frontline organizations that are providing critical services such as emergency food, clothing, housing, and legal aid.

We Rise Together: For an Equitable & Just Recovery: As a funders collaborative, We Rise Together supports coordinated, community-led commercial and economic development in long-disinvested areas of our region. Since September 2021, We Rise Together has invested more than $35 million in over 30 real estate investments, such as the first retail location for Netflix- famous Justice of the Pies bakery, and North Austin Center, a professional-level facility for sports, education, and wellness to close the opportunity gap for West Side youths. Join us! Visit cct.org/give/