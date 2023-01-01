Gateway for Cancer Research

Dr. Stacie and Mr. Richard J Stephenson share a commitment to shaping a world in which a cancer diagnosis is no longer feared.

Dr. Stephenson, an entrepreneur, philanthropist, public speaker, and the national bestselling author of two books, is a noted speaker on the subjects of health and wellness.

Mr. Stephenson, an entrepreneur and global merchant banker, lives by a moral code taught to him by his parents:

When you see someone who is less well off than yourself, and you are in a unique position to do something about their plight, without harm to self, family, or Lord, you simply step into the opportunity and do it.

Together, the philanthropic power couple have dedicated their lives to finding, funding, and furthering cancer research.

Cancer is the second leading cause of death in the U.S., with more than 5,250 people diagnosed each day. Cancer is responsible for nearly 10 million deaths around the world each year, claiming the lives of nearly one in six people.

The Stephensons have a personal stake in advancing cancer research. Following his mother’s death from cancer and the painful reality that she was denied the treatment options and care she could have received, Mr. Stephenson founded Gateway for Cancer Research in 1991, to change the face of cancer care.

Gateway invests in practice-changing, patient-centered early phase clinical trials that arm men, women, and children in their battles against cancers and often mark the first-in-human studies of promising new cancer drugs, devices, and therapies. Gateway has fundamentally altered the standard of care at some of the world’s most trusted health care institutions and contributed to new federally approved cancer treatments and therapies that have delivered hope and healing to more than 10,000 cancer patients.

On November 4, Gateway holds its premier Chicago fundraising event, the Cures Gala, which has raised nearly $19 million for cancer research over the past five events.

To learn more visit: https://gatewaycr.org/curesgala/

Other Gateway-sponsored fundraisers the Stephensons support include Gateway Celebrity Fight Night and Vino con Stelle.