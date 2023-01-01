Obama Foundation

Chicago is more than our homebase— it’s where our story began.

This city is where President Obama began his career, where Mrs. Obama was raised, and where—together—they made their home. From the beginning, the work of the Obama Foundation has been rooted in this history, and connected to the spirit and people of Chicago. We are excited to draw on the very best of this city and build something new together.

Our vision for the Obama Presidential Center is ambitious. Set to open on the South Side’s Jackson Park in 2025, the Center will be a social and economic anchor and a beacon of democratic values where neighbors from down the block or a Metra ride away will come to be inspired and empowered, and connect with each other to create a better future.

A one-of-a-kind cultural institution built for all to enjoy, the campus will feature a Museum, a Forum building with an auditorium and restaurant, a new branch of the Chicago Public Library that will offer afterschool homework help, a Programs & Athletic Center for pick-up basketball, a Fruit & Vegetable Garden modeled after Mrs. Obama’s White House garden, and a Great Lawn for summer picnics and winter sledding.

The Center will bring Chicago to the rest of the world, hosting gatherings of our global network of changemakers who are solving our most pressing issues and rebuilding our democratic culture. It will also inspire hundreds of thousands of annual visitors to bring change home, renewing the spirit of active citizenship in communities across the globe.

Our mission—to inspire, empower, and connect people to change their world—starts here in Chicago. To achieve this mission and realize our collective potential, it is going to take all of us.

We are grateful for all that Chicago has done for our founders, and look forward to seeing what we can accomplish together.

Visit obama.org/chicagomagazine to join us as we write this exciting next chapter for our city.