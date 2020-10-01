United Way of Metro Chicago

Uniting for the Holidays to help our neighbors meet their basic needs.

United Way launched Uniting for the Holidays in 2020 to provide our neighbors in need with food, PPE, toys, and more to help meet their basic needs and brighten the holiday season. In 2021, we will expand our reach to serve 10 suburban communities. Meeting our neighbors’ most basic needs, such as food security, is a key part of United Way’s approach to building a stronger, more equitable region and your generous support will ensure thousands of families receive a meal and gifts that will brighten their holiday.