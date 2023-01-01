Come for the History, Stay for the Languedoc Wines

The world of French wine is undoubtedly a fascinating one to explore. But what truly makes the tasting experience so fulfilling is learning about where the grapes are grown, harvested, crushed and ultimately turned into beautiful wine.

The Southern French wine region of Languedoc, known for its sunny Mediterranean character and the even sunnier hospitality of its winemakers, has recently gained significant traction and attention in the U.S. This fall, Chicago Magazine attended the Languedoc Wines Tour event at City View Loft in Chicago, which offered a wine tasting and seminar presented exclusively for a trade and media audience by Vins du Languedoc, all while overlooking the downtown skyline. Alongside a tasting of the region’s latest releases, Advanced Sommelier Erik Segelbaum led a seminar which laid out some of the factors driving Languedoc’s dynamic growth in the U.S. market: a vast array of high quality, affordable wines in endless styles; a regional commitment to sustainability; and an exciting generation of winemakers focused on innovation. Segelbaum explained that the U.S. is Languedoc’s top export market, with a growth of 175% by volume and 250% by value in the last eight years — which makes it clear that Languedoc is a rising star on the global wine stage.

A major player in French wine production for more than 2,500 years, Languedoc offers a wide selection of styles with surprising verve and variety. The red wines are bold, fresh and pleasantly tannic; the white wines are zippy, zesty and satiating; and the sparkling and rosé wines will make you feel like it’s summer all year round. Languedoc’s three distinct subzones yield fruit that may surprise even the savviest of wine enthusiasts, but leave them wanting more.

With 26 native grape varieties and more than 300 days of annual sunshine on its side, Languedoc is the region to watch – offering crisp and fresh wines that honor its past, but taste like the innovation and creativity of the present.

HISTORY OF INNOVATION

One style that stood out at the Tour tasting was Languedoc’s effervescent sparkling wines. This isn’t surprising — while it may be widely believed that Champagne is the birthplace of French sparkling wine, it was actually the Languedoc region that invented it. In 1531, Blanquette de Limoux became the first sparkling wine in the world, made by monks at Benedictine Abbey of Saint-Hilaire. Their early attempts evoked the effervescent brioche and green apple flavors that we know of some French sparkling wines today, but in more of a pet-nat style they referred to as “méthode ancestrale.”

Today, about 30 percent of Languedoc wines produced are sparkling, and made from grape varieties such as Chardonnay, Chenin Blanc, Pinot Noir, and the native grape Mauzac from the AOP Crémant de Limoux. Selections like Domaine J. Laurens La Rose No 7 and Sieur D’Arques Toques & Clochers are lovely expressions of the Atlantic zone that can produce very bright and vibrant sparkling wines.

DISTINCTION, SUSTAINABILITY, AND QUALITY

Sparkling wines dazzle and white wines satiate, but Languedoc is most known for its red wines. With 60 percent of its annual production dedicated to varieties such as Syrah, Grenache, Mourvèdre, Cinsault and Carignan, Languedoc’s red wines can be described as bold, lively and refreshing.

Languedoc’s three zones of terroir – coastal, the Atlantic corridor and the hills and mountains – each have distinctive aspects that add personality to the wines that are produced within them. For example, red wines produced in the hills and mountains can express lots of minerality, high tannins and bold fruit flavors. In the Atlantic zone, grape varieties such as Cabernet Franc and Cabernet Sauvignon are largely influenced by two winds – the Atlantic and the Mediterranean – and have more sophistication and distinction of black fruit notes. And in the coastal terroir zone, red varieties like Grenache, Carignan and Cinsault are balanced and achieve full ripeness because of their proximity to the Mediterranean Sea and the abundance of sunshine.

When it comes to sustainability, the Languedoc region isn’t just concerned with stewarding their vineyards with the latest technology or the highest certifications; they’re also focused on how to best take care of those who take care of the land. Yes, there’s a significant focus on biodiversity and sustainability — but there’s also a huge importance placed on how vignerons treat their community and the employees who work the land.

SEVEN BOTTLES TO FALL FOR

Get a taste of the distinctive personalities of the Languedoc regions with these recommendations all autumn long. Here are some of the selections we tasted at the Languedoc Tour and recommend:

2017 Domaine La Cendrillon (AOP Corbières)

2022 Blanville Rosé (AOP Languedoc)

2021 Domaine de Cambis Rock de Carignane (AOP Saint-Chinian Berlou)

2022 Sieur D’Arques Toques & Clochers Terroir Haute Valleé (AOP Limoux)

Sieur D’Arques Grand Cuvée 1531 (AOP Cremant de Limoux)

2021 Chateau Grezan Collection Rouge (AOP Faugères)

2022 Domaine Felines Jourdan Classique Picpoul (AOP Picpoul de Pinet)

To learn more about Languedoc wines, visit languedoc-wines.com.

