Sunseeker Resort Brings Unprecedented Luxury to Florida’s Gulf Coast

Luxury resort life has made its way to Florida’s Gulf Coast. The much-anticipated Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor, opening this October, will bring a new level of luxury to Punta Gorda. Exceptional amenities, endless dining options, exclusive golf, extensive event and meeting space are all available in a pristine waterfront setting. Whether you’re looking for a quick trip or a long-term stay, Sunseeker Resort makes luxury easily accessible in southwest Florida.

Unexpected Luxury in a Tranquil Setting

Nestled between Tampa and Fort Myers, Charlotte Harbor is surrounded by the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico. Florida’s second largest estuary, Charlotte Harbor is also home to the Peace River. Visitors can enjoy every aspect of the water. Boating, fishing, rafting, or simply sitting and enjoying the sunset dockside, the aquatic ambiance of Charlotte Harbor is truly something special.

Meticulously planned and developed, Sunseeker Resort was designed to be a true destination for those seeking a luxury experience in the quiet refuge of the Gulf Coast. The project has been the culmination of years of brainstorming, planning, and designing a property that will undoubtedly elevate Floridian hospitality. With dynamic culinary offerings, well-curated guest activities, and a world-class golf course, Sunseeker Resort is slated to become the next biggest destination resort in all of Florida.

Stay for The Night or The Season

Over 700 guest rooms offer options for any kind of stay. The resort boasts premium rooms along with 189 luxury Sunsuites™ that include one-to-three-bedroom layouts. Sunsuites range from 875-1,700 square feet. Each include a chef-level kitchen, spacious gathering areas and a private outdoor balcony. These well-appointed Sunsuites offer an exceptional opportunity for those guests seeking a longer-term stay or guests that just want to feel at home during their vacation. Enjoy a long weekend in a premium room or stay for the season in a larger Sunsuite. Sunseeker has options for every kind of traveler.

So Easy to Relax and So Much to Do

While your stay at Sunseeker will surely be relaxing, the extensive amenities ensure that you will never be bored. Indulge in a massage at Lorelei Natural Beauty and Wellness, the full-service spa and salon, or get in a workout at the 7,100 square foot, state-of-the-art fitness center. The resort boasts two swimming pools including, Level Blue, a 21,000 square foot adults-only roof-top retreat with picturesque views of Charlotte Harbor from 127 feet up in the air, and Reflections Pool, a 117,000 square foot ground-level pool which is set to be one of the largest in Florida. Feel like shopping? Seven exclusive retail outlets offer everything from swimwear and signature apparel to accessories and gourmet fare.

If golf is your game, Sunseeker presents Aileron Golf Club. Completely re-designed by renowned golf course architect, Kipp Schulties, Aileron Golf Club is a private club available exclusively to Sunseeker guests. The private course will feature five different teeing selections on every hole, providing golfers with options of play from 5,000 yards to over 7,000 yards. Golfers will marvel at the over 650-yard par 5, one of the longest par 5s in the state. The newly imagined golf club will boast a 10,500-square-foot luxe clubhouse, including the Aviators Club, a full-service restaurant & bar and a pro-shop featuring premium golf brands. Aileron will also offer a special challenge for golf aficionados with the “tailspin,” a trio of holes set to be the most difficult on the course. Golfers approaching holes 14, 15 and 16 will keep the most advanced players on their toes to find precision, particularly as they try to make par on hole number 16 where the water hazard requires a full carry.

Everything Is On the Menu

Sunseeker Resort was focused on creating a full luxury experience for its guests. The creation of an exceptional host of food and beverage experiences was paramount in this mission. The resort will feature over 20 unique, wholly-owned restaurants and bars. Seven signature restaurants will offer everything from a modern steakhouse, a trattoria-style Italian restaurant, coastal Mexican restaurant, an immersive stadium-inspired sports bar, a full-service in-house patisserie, beautiful outdoor dining and much more. At the centerpiece of the Sunseeker’s main tower will be the Harbor Yards Food Hall, a vibrant social hub unique to Southwest Florida where guests can explore an array of culinary concepts. Whether you’re seeking a cocktail and wine bar, a cozy coffee shop, a delightful gelato shop, a tempting dessert bar, a spirited beer garden, or a bustling cafe with made-to-order pizzas, this dining bazaar has it all. The time and attention Sunseeker devoted to creating this unique culinary experience for guests will also make it a dining destination for the local community.

Meet Here

Sunseeker Resort is great for individual travel and perfect for group travel of all sizes. Whether you are organizing a family reunion, a couples’ getaway, or planning an offsite business event, Sunseeker Resort can accommodate your needs. A multitude of rooms, dedicated banquet kitchen, best-in-class service and amenities combined with 60,000 square feet of event space in a waterfront setting make for a beautiful backdrop that will impress all your guests. Social and corporate events alike can take advantage of everything Sunseeker Resort has to offer.

Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor has been thoughtfully planned and carefully designed to bring an exceptional level of luxury to the Gulf Coast. Exclusive golf, limitless dining options, premium amenities and extensive activities make Sunseeker a true destination. Plan a quick getaway or stay for a while and enjoy luxury as a lifestyle. No matter how you stay, Sunseeker Resort will ensure the tranquility of Charlotte Harbor is something you will enjoy time and time again.

