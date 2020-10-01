The Best Chicago Eats That Will Wow Loved Ones and Clients This Holiday Season

Chicago is known for plenty, like the Willis Tower and sub-zero winter temperatures. But the Windy City is best known for its divine local delicacies, from Italian beef and hot dogs to deep dish pizza. As the holiday season approaches, why not give the gift of iconic Chicago eats?

Through Tastes of Chicago, friends, family, clients or employees can experience and enjoy quintessential Chicago foods without having to hop on a plane. Plus, standard two-day shipping is included in all pricing, making gift giving all the easier and more convenient.

Here are some of the best of Chicago eats you can give this season.

1. A pie that combines two classic Chicago staples

Photo provided by Tastes of Chicago

The limited-edition Italian Beef Deep Dish Pizza really gives you the best of two Chicago staples: local fan favorites Lou Malnati’s and Portillo’s. It starts off as your basic deep dish when a buttery, flaky pizza crust is paired with California vine-ripened plum tomatoes and Wisconsin cheese. The kicker, though, is the thin-sliced, slow-roasted Portillo’s Italian beef on top. Those who like it sweet can add homemade sweet peppers, but if you prefer spicy, hot “giardiniera” (an Italian relish of pickled vegetables) is the way to go.

2. Pizza and popcorn: Perfect for binging your next show

Photo provided by Tastes of Chicago

Give the gift of Garrett Popcorn, a crunchy Chicago favorite since 1949, with a combination of their buttery CaramelCrisp and savory CheeseCorn in a classic tin. Finish off with two Lou Malnati’s pizzas, and you’ll have a straight-up Chicago meal on your table. Shop the Garrett Popcorn Classic Tin and 2 Lou Malnati’s Pizzas for the next time you plan a binge-fest.

3. Perfect pairing: A deep dish pizza and big chocolate chip cookie

Photo provided by Tastes of Chicago

Some may feel like a few slices of deep dish pizza is enough, but the true eating elite know to save room for some dessert to top off the meal. This Lou’s 9-inch Round Chocolate Chip Cookie and Pizza package is one of the top corporate gifts each year. It’s the perfect taste of Chicago.

4. Dive into the moment with Italian Beef sandwiches

Photo provided by Tastes of Chicago

Making Italian beef sandwiches from scratch is a labor of love that’s hard to perfect. Do the heavy lifting for a loved one and ship the Portillo’s Italian Beef Kit, Chocolate Cake and Lou’s Pizza Combo to their doorstep. You’re bound to have a hit of your own with this one!

5. Ship the best of Chicago in one colossal package.

Photo provided by Tastes of Chicago

With myriad Chicago food options, it can be hard to pick which one to give to those you care about. This is why the Ultimate Tastes of Chicago Combo exists. This package has something for everyone (and is a perfect for get togethers). The good eats keep on coming with this package that includes a Lou Malnati’s cheese or sausage pizza, a slab of Real Urban Barbecue baby back ribs and a Vienna Beef hot dog kit (poppy seed buns and all), plus an Eli’s plain cheesecake. This all-inclusive package is the premier way to show your friends the best of the Windy City.

Make your Chicago food lover’s year with a subscription

Indeed, what could be better than giving a Lou Malnati’s deep dish every month for three, six, nine or 12 straight months? Tastes of Chicago offers a subscription for all foodie types including pizza, desserts, surf & turf and their “package of the month” (which of course, includes iconic Chicago eats!)

Founded in 1987 by Lou Malnati’s, Tastes of Chicago curates Chicago’s best food offerings from brands and restaurateurs. Place your personal and corporate gift orders for the holiday season at TasteOfChicago.com.

— Olivia Feldman for Tastes of Chicago

This paid post is produced by Studio 1847, a division of Tribune Publishing Co., on behalf of Lou Malnati’s Tastes of Chicago. The editorial staff of Chicago magazine had no role in this post’s preparation.