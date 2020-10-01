The Best Gifts for Every Type of Person On Your List

From the foodie to the fashion lover, we’ve rounded up nine gift ideas that’ll bring joy to every type of person on your list. From splurge-worthy diamond earrings to an AI-enabled smart chess board, read on to see the full list of holiday finds.

Wine Subscription from Naked Wines

Toast to the holidays with Naked Wines! Perfect as a gift for your wine-loving friends and family, a host(ess) gift, or a treat to (affordably) spoil yourself, this bundle of 12 incredible wines and two Riedel-crafted wine glasses is a true holiday treat. A value of $179.99, Naked Wines is offering this unbeatable bundle at just $79.99 — shipping included. Indulge in world-class wines, support independent winemakers, and give your loved ones a gift they’ll enjoy all season long — all shipped directly to their door with a 100% no-hassle refund guaranteed. This is one gift you’re going to need to buy two of! $79.99 with code CHICAGOMAGAZINEHOLIDAY. www.nakedwines.com

Diamond Stud Earrings from Clean Origin

A classic and timeless gift to give or receive, these diamond stud earrings from Clean Origin are as beautiful as they are ethical. Crafted with only 100% lab-grown diamonds, these stunning studs are perfect for spoiling your loved ones (or yourself!) — a luxurious gift that doesn’t break the bank. Choose from round, oval, emerald, princess, pear, or round halo studs, each available in white gold and yellow gold. Starting at $350. www.cleanorigin.com

The ORIGINAL 4 Bike from woom

Watch the little ones on your list light up when they unwrap the ORIGINAL 4 Bike from globally acclaimed kids’ cycling company woom. Built for kids aged 6 and older, this eight-gear bike is fitted with 20-inch wheels and a host of other premium features engineered specifically for children, including brakes that are power-adapted for kids, an easy-to-use twist shifter, grips, and brake levers suitable for children’s hands, a super-lightweight aluminum frame, ergonomic contact points, and an adjustable stem and seat that allows for the bike to grow with each child. Available in five different fun colorways, this stylish cycle is perfect for kids, grandkids, nieces, and nephews alike. $499. www.woom.com

Luxury Apparel from Chervò USA

Snag a piece from Chervò’s Fall/Winter Collection to stay fashionable without freezing this holiday season. From vests for him and her to belts, Chervò’s latest collection features innovative performance materials with a dash of Italian flair. What started as a skiwear brand 40 years ago has evolved into a premier sportswear brand for the outdoors, meaning everything is designed to keep you warm — even on Chicago’s coldest winter days. Chervò also offers both physical and e-gift cards, perfect for those of us that like to leave holiday shopping to the last minute. Price varies. www.chervousa.com

Beachwaver B1 Rotating Curling Iron – Holiday Glitter

From your beauty-obsessed best friend to your always-stylish daughter, this automatic rotating curling iron is a gift that’ll have your loved ones feeling oh-so-gorgeous. Invented by celebrity hairstylist Sarah Potempa, the Beachwaver is an award-winning (over 50, to be exact) curling iron that easily curls hair in both directions, creating glamorous curls in a matter of minutes. This female-founded and women-owned company also offers numerous vegan and cruelty-free hair care products and hair accessories — the perfect stocking stuffers for everyone on your list. Use code CHICAGOMAG for 20% off your next order. $69. www.beachwaver.com

Candy Cabin Gingerbread House from Dylan’s Candy Bar

Adults and children alike will love ringing in the holidays with a preassembled Candy Cabin Gingerbread House from Dylan’s Candy Bar. This sweet holiday treat comes with everything you need to design your own delicious dwelling, including gumdrops, candy buttons, sour rainbow bricks, and Dylan’s Candy Bar Jelly Bean Mix. Perfect as a ready-to-go gift or as a fun surprise the whole family can share, this gingerbread house is a must for the holiday season. Pair with this adorable Snow Day Hot Cocoa Kit for an extra sweet gift or cozy winter day! Use code TREAT22 for 15% off your order. $51 with coupon (and you’ll receive free standard shipping!). www.dylanscandybar.com

Foam Rollers from Rollga

Give the gift of good health with a Rollga foam roller. Built with high-quality EPP foam that holds its shape over time, these specially designed foam rollers target stiff, sore muscles without bruising or damaging tendons thanks to their unique shape. Proven to improve flexibility by 22%, Rollga’s patented Precision Technology makes it easy to reach and target muscles with greater pinpoint pressure. Perfect for your loved ones that want to reduce back and neck pain, inflexibility, limited range of motion, and sore or tight muscles. Use code ChicagoMagazine15 for 15% off sitewide. $39.99. www.rollga.com

The Gift of Gorgeous Skin from Sofwave™

Wave goodbye to loose skin, fine lines, and wrinkles with this collagen-boosting treatment from Sofwave™. Noninvasive, needleless, and quick, Sofwave™ treatments are done in office in only 30 to 45 minutes. The winner of numerous awards, including Cosmo’s 2022 Holy Grail Beauty Award, Elle’s Future of Beauty Award, and Shape’s 2022 Skin Award, this lifting treatment is suitable for every skin type and color with virtually no downtime. Splurge for a loved one, or treat yourself to the gift of lifted, glowing skin this holiday season! $2,500. www.sofwave.com

Grand Kingdom Set Smart Chess Board from Square Off

The world’s one and only AI-enabled smart chess board where chess pieces move automatically, the Square Off Grand Kingdom Set is the perfect gadget to gift this holiday season. Play with friends and family across the globe with the opponent’s pieces moving automatically on the board, or play against the 20 difficulty levels of the board’s AI Learn. Improve or just enjoy chess as a hobby with the world’s smartest chessboard. Use code ChicagoMag to save $79 on your order. $449 with coupon. www.squareoffnow.com

The editorial staff of Chicago magazine had no role in this post’s preparation.