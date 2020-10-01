Victoria C. Kelly

Grunyk Family Law

Photography: Francis Son

Victoria C. Kelly has attracted attention for her work as a litigator and in alternative family law dispute, sharing her mindful and family-centered approach with Chicagoland families. Kelly is a partner and award-winning family law attorney with Grunyk Family Law. She takes great pride in navigating her clients through complicated family law issues and loves a challenging case that requires her to think of an innovative resolution.

“Regardless of the approach, whether litigation or settlement, I believe in a dignified approach to your case. As a family law attorney, your family’s happiness is important to me.” In addition to her work with Grunyk Family Law, Kelly will be seated this May as the 36th president of the DuPage Association of Women Lawyers.

200 E. 5th Ave., Suite 125,

Naperville, IL 60563

630-428-3300

grunyklaw.com