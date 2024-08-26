As August comes to an end, I thought I would share some properties that were listed for sale this past month, including one for the first time since the 1960s. In recent years, the Chicago area has experienced a tight real estate market due to a housing shortage, low inventory, and rising prices. However, this does not mean that there aren’t interesting homes available for sale in both the city and the suburbs. And believe it or not, I was able to find a couple of properties that won’t break the bank. So what’s out there right now? Well, for starters, an affordable condo in a charming vintage building on the Far North Side designed and built by woman architect and developer Emma Kennett. During her career, she created more than 150 apartment buildings, with 80 specifically located in the Rogers Park/West Ridge area. I was also able to find a double house in Lake View; an architecturally significant, one-owner home in Oak Brook; a solid brick ranch on the edge of the city; and a reasonably priced bungalow in Berwyn.

This three-bedroom, two-bathroom condo is the work of architect Emma Kennett, who designed the entire block in historic revival styles in the early 1930s. In the Chicago Historic Resources Survey, this building is described as “English Cottage.” A fireplace flanked by built-in book shelves, as well as a barrel-arched hallway, were retained in the unit’s 2024 remodeling. The property includes a new side-by-side washer and dryer, a designated parking spot, and $550 monthly HOAs. Considering it last sold almost two years ago ($150,000 in January 2023), the asking price is quite a markup, though that reflects its renovation and the current state of the market.

Never before on the market since it was built in the 1970s, this week’s most expensive listing is a suburban property designed by notable architects Richard Whitaker, Ken Schroeder, and George Hinds. The Sea Ranch-inspired home features five bedrooms, four full bathrooms, and a lot of cool details. I love the repeated patterns in the multi-level atrium and staircase, the unique brick fireplace, and the numerous skylights. The Ginger Creek subdivision, which was developed by Paul Butler and features a 34-acre natural lagoon, has annual HOA fees of $1,250.

A brick ranch in Chicago’s Dunning area — specifically Schorsch Village, overlooking the 18-acre Shabbona Park — is on sale for the first time in 60 years. It went on the market as-is on August 9. Though some might be turned off by its dated appearance, the 1,324-square-foot home with three bedrooms is sure to please buyers looking for vintage appeal, good bones, and a family-friendly location in the city. Did I mention there is a basement bar? The linoleum flooring, wood paneling, and mountain scene on the wall give off retro vibes. The property also qualifies for a first-time buyer grant.

Listed on August 19, this two-bedroom, one-bathroom home last sold in early 2010 for $80,000. While the current ask is a 200% increase, it is still lower than Berwyn’s 2024 median price of $340,000. With all the house flipping taking place in this suburb, it’s rare to find such a historically intact Chicago-style bungalow. You have to appreciate all the craftsmanship that survives here: original fireplace and built-ins, swinging kitchen door, maple wood flooring, kitchen cupboard, the transom window over the back door, and built-in sideboard in the dining room. I hope its future buyer appreciates these details as well as the property’s environmentally friendly natural backyard.

In the Graceland West neighborhood is a property that last sold almost 30 years ago for $207,000. The single-family residence is similar to a duplex in that it has two housing units side-by-side that share a wall. As you can see by the original woodwork throughout the interior of the 2,300-square-foot, three-bedroom home, there is a good mix of vintage and contemporary updates. There is a newer roof, garage, and heater, along with kitchen cabinets and countertop. Though the basement is unfinished, there is potential for additional space, while the roomy deck overlooks a decent-sized backyard.