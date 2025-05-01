America’s Favorite Beaches & Finer Things in St. Pete-Clearwater

America’s Favorite Beaches meet some of America’s finest things in St. Pete-Clearwater. The community is filled with art, culture and charming accommodations. One standout that showcases all three is the The Vinoy Resort and Golf Club, Autograph Collection, a pillar of luxury in the area for a century. This historic hotel offers an exclusive experience in the heart of downtown St. Pete. Close to the iconic pink building, visitors will find beautiful beaches, renowned art museums, and fine dining all within close proximity of the iconic pink hotel.

Vanessa Williams, the property’s General Manager, has over thirty years of experience in luxury hotels. She considers it an honor to be a custodian of the St. Pete landmark and takes great pride in its storied history and modern evolution. The backdrop of sugar-white sand beaches is a particular draw. “If the beach is what you want, the beach is right there,” Williams says. “The accessibility of St. Pete-Clearwater is probably the highlight of the destination and what the Vinoy brings to downtown.” Williams has traveled and lived all over the world and confidently proclaims her favorite beach is found locally: “St. Pete Beach to me is quintessential—it speaks to our city and is the prettiest stretch of beach I’ve seen.”

Luxury travelers will find a bevy of exceptional cultural experiences, upscale restaurants, and local shops with hand-crafted clothing, art, and creations. Williams loves that The Vinoy is in the heart of it all. “What cannot be overlooked is the incredible arts and culture we have within walking distance of the resort,” she says. “We have enough museums that you can lean into whatever strikes your fancy.” The culinary scene is just as robust: “The most amazing part of downtown St. Pete is being able to cross the street and have some of the finest dining venues that the city has to offer.”

Describing her perfect day in St. Pete, Williams says that she would, “grab a coffee at Lottie in the Vinoy lobby and take a walk along the bay. The likelihood of seeing a dolphin or two is pretty high, and I think that’s a special way to start the day. Then, I’d spend the rest of the morning at the pool and have a lovely lunch at Juno & The Peacock, followed by an afternoon at the spa. To finish, I’d head to The Veranda for a martini and have dinner at Elliott Aster.”

Local Recommendations

Williams lists her Must Do’s For Guests

“I’m especially proud of our History Tour and High Tea at The Vinoy. As someone of British descent, I think we hit the mark and stand up to some of the finest high teas around the world.”

“I highly recommend the tour and bourbon tasting at Urban Stillhouse. The second-floor bar features a vast collection of over 350 kinds of spirits.”

“An all-time favorite is a visit to The Dalí Museum. I don’t think you’re ever going to see a collection like that in one place.”

“A sunset cruise gives you a real sense of St. Pete and its breathtaking location.”

