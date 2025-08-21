Beaches and Family

Family fun is easy to find in St. Pete-Clearwater. Enjoy mother nature’s very own sandbox with over 35 miles of sugar white-sand beaches or swim in the warm, emerald Gulf waters. With everything from nature trails, (friendly) pirate ships and three-story waterslides, St. Pete-Clearwater is perfect for families. Make memories with a beautiful beach backdrop and warm, local hospitality that welcomes you.

Whether you’re traveling with your own family or extended family or even groups of families, you’ll find a warm welcome and exceptional accommodations. Nancy Cimney is the Director of Sales and Marketing at Opal Collection, a collection of luxury hotels and resorts. She’s also a long-time resident of the area and understands why St. Pete-Clearwater has families coming back year after year and even generation after generation. She also happens to work near her favorite local beach, “We love families on Clearwater Beach. The Opal properties are destinations in themselves, but it’s a great beach town. It’s safe. You’ve got the Clearwater Marine Aquarium, which I love, and Pier 60 which has its own sunset festival every day. There’s always something going on.” Offering accommodations for every type of family, The Opal Collection has several properties that are interconnected, giving families lots of choice for their stay and a host of amenities. “The Opal Sands and Opal Sol have an abundance of room types, many of them are suites that can be connected. While the Sandpearl is located directly on the beach, so that pool and beach experience is very easy. It also has spacious one- and two-bedroom suites with full kitchens.” No matter which property you choose, you and your family have access to the amenities at each resort which translates into four pools, ten dining options, two spas and a whole lot of fun.

While the beach may bring you in, there’s so much more for families to do and see. Come aboard a “real” pirate ship on Captain Memo’s Pirate Cruise. Enjoy a round of mini golf or a friendly family pickleball tournament. Spend the day at one of the local waterparks, or plan an outdoor adventure at one of the many state parks that offer everything from walking trails, kayaking and even the opportunity to spot local wildlife. Visit the Clearwater Marine Aquarium to see some of the local underwater residents and learn about their natural habitats.

Cimney has a list of her top five favorite family activities in the area that include:

Sunset Celebration

“I’m partial, but the sunset celebration at Sand Pearl is a staple everybody should experience, no matter where you’re staying. Every night, at the exact moment that the sun hits the waterline, Ridley, the mascot for the Sandpearl kids club, chooses a lucky little to help him ring the sunset bell.”

Spa Day

“Any of the Opal spas are going to be on my top list of things to do.”

Clearwater Marine Aquarium

“It’s not your typical aquarium. It’s a rescue, rehabilitation and release facility, so they really protect the environment. Manatees, dolphins and turtles that have been injured are rehabbed and released.”

Take Me Out to the Ballgame

“I would also put a Philly spring training game on the list. And if you don’t come during spring training, the Threshers play there year-round.”

The Dalí Museum

“The Dalí celebrates the life and art of Salvador Dali. The first time I went to the museum, I was blown away by the amazing collection and the life size interactive art.”

