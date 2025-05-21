Celebrate National Lambrusco Day with Riunite for a Chance to Win a Year’s Worth of Pizza



It’s springtime in Chicago, and with that comes an explosion of outdoor parties like barbecues and picnics. A chilled bottle of Riunite Lambrusco is a refreshing accompaniment to any warm-weather gathering, but this iconic sparkling red wine really shines when paired with a classic Chicago dish: pizza.

In honor of National Lambrusco Day on June 21, Riunite invites fans to unleash their creativity in an AI-powered contest. The challenge: Design your ultimate dream pie. Perfect your creation, and you could win a year’s supply of pizza. Craving a classic combo like ham and pineapple?

What about a lighter pie with sliced pears and blue cheese? Maybe you want eggs and bacon on it to make it breakfast. No submission is too outlandish.

“Pizza and Riunite Lambrusco are a match made in heaven, and we wanted to make this National Lambrusco Day unforgettable,” says Elena Lottici, export manager at Cantine Riunite. “This contest is all about celebrating the holiday in a fun and interactive way — bringing people together over great pizza, bold flavors and the joy of Riunite.”

To bring that spirit to life in Chicago, Riunite is also hosting a special event on Thursday, June 19 from 6-8 p.m. at Barracco’s (3701 W. 95th St., Evergreen Park, IL 60805), featuring pizza pairings, chilled Lambrusco and more. No need to RSVP — just bring your appetite. This is one pizza party that’s open to all. For additional details, please access the link here .

Which toppings are essential to a Chicago pie?

The sky’s (almost) the limit when it comes to what goes atop a pizza, but there are certain ones that scream “Windy City.” Here are five timeless toppings that make for a bold, hearty and satisfying meal.

1. Italian sausage

Whether crumbled across a sea of cheese and tomato sauce or flattened out patty-style over the entire landscape, sausage is the heart and soul of a Chicago pizza. But not just any old one will do: Chicago-style Italian sausage should be made with pork and fennel seeds with mild to medium heat.

2. Green peppers

These offer crunch and mild bitterness that balances out the richness of meat and cheese. Cut into long, thick strips or chopped smaller and sprinkled on top, they get sweeter after baking. Green peppers also add some moisture to the pie without making it soggy.

3. Onions

White or yellow onions can go on sauteed or raw before baking. Either way, they’ll soften and turn slightly sweet in the oven, creating a delectable aroma. Together with sausage and peppers, these are expected when ordering a “combo” or “deluxe” pie.

4. Giardiniera

This vinegary, crunchy vegetable relish is a required topping on any Italian beef sandwich. Daresay it belongs on pizza as well? Italian immigrants brought traditional giardiniera to the city in the early 20th century, but over the years it evolved into a uniquely Chicago condiment of pickled cauliflower, bell peppers, carrots, gherkins and celery mixed with oil.

5. Italian beef

Originating in the 1930s, its popularity spiked in the 1970s and 1980s when it was widely eaten around the city. But just because this goes on a sandwich doesn’t mean it shouldn’t go on a pizza. Thinly sliced roast beef served “au jus” soaks into the crust if you add it before baking, making it as rich and comforting as the timeless street food.

How does free pizza for a year sound?

If you’re 21 or over, you can enter Riunite’s pizza contest once a day now through June 30, customizing your toppings, crusts and sauces. From there, AI will do the work, creating an image of your perfect pie. Once the entry period is over, the public will vote on 10 to 15 finalists’ creations and pick their favorite. One grand prize winner will receive a $2,600 gift card to a local, family-owned pizzeria, equal to $50 per week for a full year. Four additional winners will each receive a $1,300 gift card to their favorite pizza spot in the city.

Now that you’ve heard our hot takes, we want to hear yours. What toppings make up your dream pizza? Share them in our contest and you could win free pizza for a year. Enter now at PizzaContest.Riunite.com . Riunite Lambrusco is best enjoyed chilled over ice because “on ice … still nice!”

— Olivia Feldman for Riunite

