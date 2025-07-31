Brian Behan

After 17 years at the Chicago Board of Trade, Brian Behan sought a more fulfilling path and transitioned into real estate—a move that proved to be a perfect fit. A top-producing agent with @properties Christie’s International Real Estate, Brian has built a thriving business organically, earning the distinction of selling more homes in River Forest over the past six years than any other individual agent.

A River Forest native, Brian combines deep local knowledge with a passion for architecture sparked by the work of Frank Lloyd Wright, EE Roberts, Jerome Cerny, and the Buurma Brothers. His analytical mindset, honed during his trading career, gives clients a competitive edge through data-driven insights and elite market research.

Brian is known for his customized approach and unwavering commitment to client relationships—many of which evolve into lasting friendships. His extensive network of contractors and service providers ensures smooth outcomes for everything from fixer-uppers to luxury builds.

A proud community supporter, Brian is actively involved in local organizations including River Forest Youth Soccer and Baseball. Outside of work, he enjoys restoring vintage cars, riding motorcycles and road trips to The Rocky Mountains – all while raising his family in the town he’s always called home.

806 N. Peoria St.,

Chicago, IL 60642

bbsellsoprf.com

bb@atproperties.com

312-480-1244

Content oversight provided by Chicago Magazine. Chicago Magazine advertising leadership oversees sponsored, native, and paid content on this platform, ensuring its quality, relevance, and helpfulness for our audience. Articles attributed to this byline are authored by paying advertisers. The editorial team did not contribute to these pieces, and the opinions expressed do not necessarily represent those of the editorial staff. Refer to our partner statement to better understand the nature of the relationship. The sponsor retains responsibility for the content and holds the copyright to their material.