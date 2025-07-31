Bruce Glazer

Bruce Glazer & Company’s passion for Chicago real estate truly shines.

In the past year alone, they closed over $21 million in residential sales and crossed over 450 career sales. Bruce is known for providing an exceptional, concierge-style experience for every client—from the very first meeting through closing and long after.

“Each sale isn’t just a transaction—it’s the start of a relationship that lasts for years,” Bruce says.

A top-producing broker for well over a decade, Bruce specializes in luxury homes as well as helping first-time buyers and sellers navigate the market. Serving clients throughout Chicagoland and the North Shore, extending all the way to Indianapolis. He prides himself on working directly with clients every step of the way.

“I prefer to handle everything personally rather than pass clients off to an associate.”

With numerous accolades under his belt—including being named a “Notable Residential Real Estate Broker” by Crain’s Chicago Business and ranking in the top 1.5% of Realtors nationwide—Bruce is a trusted voice in the Chicago market. His insights are regularly featured on local news and in major publications

Bruce is supported by a dedicated team that includes his wife, Taylor, and business partner, Stephanie Kuang. Both bring deep experience in sales and share Bruce’s client-first philosophy. Together, they ensure every client receives expert guidance and top-tier service throughout their real estate journey.

900 N. Michigan Ave., Ste. 800

Chicago, IL 60611

bruceglazer.com

bglazer@atproperties.com

765-914-8199

