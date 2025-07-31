Joanne & Rachel Nemerovski

Joanne and Rachel Nemerovski are a powerhouse mother-daughter duo at the top of Chicago’s luxury real estate market. With more than three decades of combined experience and over $1.5 billion in career sales, they bring deep expertise, trusted relationships, and unmatched market knowledge to every client interaction.

Joanne was formerly the No. 1 Individual Agent in the Midwest for Berkshire Hathaway before joining Compass as a founding member. Rachel, with a background in advertising and brand strategy at top global firms, brings a fresh, creative approach to marketing and client service. Together, they deliver an exceptional, full-service real estate experience that blends old-school hustle with modern insight.

Whether buying, selling, or relocating within the city, clients benefit from their legal, financial, marketing, and negotiation acumen—as well as their signature concierge-level care. Their team is known for getting results while making the process seamless, transparent, and even enjoyable.

Deeply rooted in Chicago, Joanne and Rachel understand the city’s neighborhoods, schools, and evolving market dynamics. They’re driven by one goal: delivering success for their clients, backed by the values that define JoanneSellsChicago—Honesty, Integrity, Results.

2350 N. Lincoln Ave.

Chicago, IL 60614

joannesellschicago.com

312-720-4505

