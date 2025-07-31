Katherine Karvelas

Katherine Karvelas is a top 1% broker with @properties Christie’s International Real Estate, recognized both in Chicagoland and nationally for her results-driven, relationship-focused approach. Known for her strategic expertise, fierce negotiation skills, and unwavering discretion, she represents high-net-worth clients who expect more than just a transaction—they seek a trusted advisor.

Her reputation has earned recognition in Crain’s Chicago Business, The Real Deal, Chicago Magazine, and MSNBC. Yet what truly sets her apart is the lasting trust she builds. Clients describe her as sharp, compassionate, and ten steps ahead.

With two master’s degrees and a background in construction and academic leadership, Katherine brings an analytical edge and commanding presence to every negotiation. Her approach is no-nonsense: data-driven, creatively executed, and obsessively client-focused. She navigates complex deals with precision, turning challenges into opportunities and ensuring her clients stay ahead.

Her elite network—built over years of collaboration with developers, investors, and trusted partners—unlocks access to off-market gems and strategic opportunities. Whether positioning a legacy estate or guiding a discreet acquisition, Katherine’s reputation for excellence speaks volumes.

Beyond real estate, she serves on the board of University of Chicago Medicine AdventHealth Hinsdale, advises SuperFile, and supports organizations including the Women’s Philoptochos Society.

When precision matters and excellence is non-negotiable, Katherine Karvelas delivers.

Content oversight provided by Chicago Magazine. Chicago Magazine advertising leadership oversees sponsored, native, and paid content on this platform, ensuring its quality, relevance, and helpfulness for our audience. Articles attributed to this byline are authored by paying advertisers. The editorial team did not contribute to these pieces, and the opinions expressed do not necessarily represent those of the editorial staff. Refer to our partner statement to better understand the nature of the relationship. The sponsor retains responsibility for the content and holds the copyright to their material.