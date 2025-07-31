Ken Jungwirth

Ken’s goal is to make the buying and selling of property as enjoyable and pain free as possible for his clients. Ken is resourceful, detail-oriented and prides himself on providing his clients with timely communication. Even with the wealth of information on the internet today, you need a trusted advisor to help you analyze the data and be your advocate during the sales cycle.

Ken has been recognized as a top-producing agent by the Chicago Association of Realtors from 2007-2024. Ken consistently ranks in the Top 1% – 2% of all Chicago REALTORS year after year and attributes his success to his hands-on approach. He is also a top 12 agent in @properties Lincoln Park office.

Ken has over 350 million in sales and 21 years of proven results and experience. Ken has sold 130 million in real estate in the past 5 years alone. This experience allows Ken to give his clients sound advice as he knows the Chicago real estate market.

Ken has represented a wide range of properties from luxury condos to new construction developments and works with buyers and investors. With over 600 successful transactions under his belt, Ken has seen all that can happen when buying or selling a house and will give his clients sound advice. Ken has a wide array of inspectors, lenders, contractors, and trades that can help make the transaction as smooth as possible.

548 W. Webster Ave.,

Chicago, IL 60614

www.kjchicago.com

kjungwirth@atproperties.com

773-398-5585

