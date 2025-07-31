Lance Kirshner

With over 85 years of combined experience, the LAKE Group is a team of six dedicated real estate professionals consistently recognized as top-producing brokers in the industry. Our diverse networks and extensive experience allow us to adeptly represent buyers and sellers across a broad spectrum of properties, ranging from $75K to over well over $3M. From the bustling downtown neighborhood of the Loop to the well-manicured North Shore, and the more outlying suburbs, the LAKE Group serves a wide range of areas, evidenced by our impressive record of over 1,100 closed transactions. With an outstanding sales volume nearing $600 million, we deliver exceptional results, whether dealing with condos, townhouses, single-family homes, or multiunit apartment buildings. Our team maintains an average listing time of just 21 days throughout our careers, achieving an extraordinary 99.8% sales-to-list-price ratio. The common theme amongst the team is a shared commitment to providing concierge level real estate services with exceptional results.

2350 N. Lincoln Ave., Ste. 300

Chicago, IL 60614

lakegroupchicago.com

lance.kirshner@compass.com

773-578-8080

Content oversight provided by Chicago Magazine. Chicago Magazine advertising leadership oversees sponsored, native, and paid content on this platform, ensuring its quality, relevance, and helpfulness for our audience. Articles attributed to this byline are authored by paying advertisers. The editorial team did not contribute to these pieces, and the opinions expressed do not necessarily represent those of the editorial staff. Refer to our partner statement to better understand the nature of the relationship. The sponsor retains responsibility for the content and holds the copyright to their material.