Lance Kirshner

With over 85 years of combined experience, the LAKE Group is a team of six dedicated real estate professionals consistently recognized as top-producing brokers in the industry. Our diverse networks and extensive experience allow us to adeptly represent buyers and sellers across a broad spectrum of properties, ranging from $75K to over well over $3M. From the bustling downtown neighborhood of the Loop to the well-manicured North Shore, and the more outlying suburbs, the LAKE Group serves a wide range of areas, evidenced by our impressive record of over 1,100 closed transactions. With an outstanding sales volume nearing $600 million, we deliver exceptional results, whether dealing with condos, townhouses, single-family homes, or multiunit apartment buildings. Our team maintains an average listing time of just 21 days throughout our careers, achieving an extraordinary 99.8% sales-to-list-price ratio. The common theme amongst the team is a shared commitment to providing concierge level real estate services with exceptional results.
