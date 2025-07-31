Susan Miner

As the Founder of Premier Relocation & Real Estate Services, Susan Miner has earned a reputation as one of the most savvy real estate brokers in Chicago. Her unique skill set includes law and MBA degrees and the tenacity and creativity to find unlisted “needle in the haystack” properties for her most sophisticated clients.

Susan has closed over $1 billion in sales and rentals including $500M in luxury Gold Coast buildings like 9 West Walton and Waldorf Astoria where she has also lived for 15 years. Susan has procured the highest-priced home purchase and rental in Chicago history. In 2024, she ranked #2 in individual Chicago residential real estate brokers by volume, a platinum producer, and a top 5 producing broker in Illinois.

Susan has developed a corporate relocation program to assist Fortune 500 companies recruit and relocate executives and families to Chicago. She has expanded Premier Relocation’s presence by getting her sales license in Florida and partnering with an exclusive network of brokers in 85 U.S. markets and abroad. Susan utilizes this referral network for clients interested in purchasing or renting a second home in popular destinations such as Florida, Arizona, and Cabo.

1640 N. Wells St., Ste. 203

Chicago, IL 60614

premier-relocation.com

sminer@premier-relocation.com

312-397-1923

