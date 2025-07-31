The Klopas Stratton Team

The KlopasStratton Team is a powerhouse collaboration of top-producing brokers with over 100 years of combined experience in the Chicago real estate market. What sets us apart is our dynamic blend of skills, professional expertise, and a personalized approach that’s rare in today’s industry.
Though boutique in size, we deliver big results—offering exceptional client service, seasoned business acumen, and forward-thinking marketing strategies. We are relationship-focused, not transaction-driven, and our success is built entirely on client satisfaction—a commitment that has led to over $1.5 billion in closed real estate transactions.
Whether you’re buying, selling, or investing, we’re here to be your trusted advisors every step of the way.
Jason Stratton: 312-415-1551
Sophia Klopas: 312-927-0334
klopasstratton.com