Education Guide

Center for Talent Development
617 Dartmouth Pl., Evanston, IL 60208
847-491-3782
ctd@northwestern.edu
OPEN HOUSE
Please visit our events page ctd.northwestern.edu/events for upcoming open houses.
DID YOU KNOW?
CTD is a place where learners, PreK – grade 12, come together to explore their interests. Through assessment, academic enrichment, and accelerated course options, students discover what they truly love to learn and how to reach their full potential. Now enrolling for summer courses!
Holy Trinity High School
1443 W. Division St., Chicago, IL 60642
holytrinity-hs.org
OPEN HOUSE
Please visit holytrinity-hs.org for open house information.
DID YOU KNOW?
At Holy Trinity, great education starts with what you learn—and becomes more powerful when it shapes who you are. We inspire one another to pursue new challenges and deeper meaning. When you focus on your purpose, you develop the determination to change your world.
Lake Forest Country Day School
145 S. Green Bay Rd., Lake Forest, IL 60045
847-615-6151
lfcds.org/admission
OPEN HOUSE
Please visit lfcds.org/admission for open house information.
DID YOU KNOW?
LFCDS recently revised its Mission Statement as part of a year-long strategic planning process. It reads: Through inspired teaching and partnership with families, LFCDS nurtures a love of learning and builds a foundation of strong character, preparing each student to navigate their path with purpose.
The Avery Coonley School
1400 Maple Ave., Downers Grove, IL 60515
630-969-0800
averycoonley.org
OPEN HOUSE
Group tours are held monthly on Tuesday mornings through May. For details, visit: averycoonley.org/admission/visit
DID YOU KNOW?
Established in 1906, ACS is known as a leader in gifted education and offers advanced and gifted learners in preschool through eighth grade a curriculum with the depth, pace, and complexity to challenge them to the fullest. The campus sits on 13 wooded acres in Downers Grove.
Woodlands Academy of the Sacred Heart
760 E. Westleigh Rd., Lake Forest, IL 60045
847-234-4300
woodlandsacademy.org
OPEN HOUSE
Call to schedule a personal tour 847-234-4300
DID YOU KNOW?
Woodlands Academy’s Center for Global Studies offers young women unparalleled access to the world through international exchange, scholarship, and global travel. As a college-preparatory, day and boarding high school, Woodlands is uniquely positioned to help young women thrive.
