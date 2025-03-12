Indulge in the Art of Celebration

National Cocktail Day is March 24th
Celebrate life’s finest moments with the artistry they deserve. Craft an exceptional cocktail with the unrivaled smoothness of Clase Azul Tequila Reposado.
Discover More
Come Celebrate National Cocktail Day at these local restaurants serving Clase Azul Tequila Reposado!
Deer Path Inn
255 E Illinois Rd, Lake Forest, IL 60045
www.thedeerpathinn.com
G’Morning Sunshine: Clase Azul Reposado, Lemon Juice, Chamomile, Ginger Infused Honey Syrup, Citrus, Salt
Created by Head Bartender Jorge Centeno
This is an award-winning hotel
Discover More
Gibsons Italia
233 N Canal St, Chicago, IL 60606
gibsonsitalia.com
Guerrero Old Fashioned: Clase Azul Reposado, Clase Azul Guerrero Mezcal, Tres Agaves Agave Syrup, Bittermen Mole Bitters, Torched Cinnamon, Orange Peel, Cherry
This cocktail is smoked
Discover More
The Langham, Chicago
330 N Wabash Ave, Chicago, IL 60611
www.langhamhotels.com/en/the-langham/chicago/
Agua Bendita: Clase Azul Reposado, Lustau Manzanilla Papirusa, Grapefruit Juice, Lime Juice, Salers Aperitif, Alma Finca Orange Liqueur, Orange Blossom
This cocktail is served in a glass that is chilled with Liquid Nitrogen
Discover More
Discover More
Content oversight and quality assurance provided by Chicago Magazine. Chicago Magazine advertising leadership oversees sponsored, native, and paid content on this platform, ensuring its quality, relevance, and helpfulness for our audience. Articles attributed to this byline are authored by paying advertisers. The editorial team did not contribute to these pieces, and the opinions expressed do not necessarily represent those of the editorial staff. Refer to our partner statement to better understand the nature of the relationship. The sponsor retains responsibility for the content and holds the copyright to their material.