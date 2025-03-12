Indulge in the Art of Celebration

National Cocktail Day is March 24th

Celebrate life’s finest moments with the artistry they deserve. Craft an exceptional cocktail with the unrivaled smoothness of Clase Azul Tequila Reposado.

Come Celebrate National Cocktail Day at these local restaurants serving Clase Azul Tequila Reposado!

Deer Path Inn

255 E Illinois Rd, Lake Forest, IL 60045

www.thedeerpathinn.com

G’Morning Sunshine: Clase Azul Reposado, Lemon Juice, Chamomile, Ginger Infused Honey Syrup, Citrus, Salt

Created by Head Bartender Jorge Centeno

This is an award-winning hotel

Gibsons Italia

233 N Canal St, Chicago, IL 60606

gibsonsitalia.com

Guerrero Old Fashioned: Clase Azul Reposado, Clase Azul Guerrero Mezcal, Tres Agaves Agave Syrup, Bittermen Mole Bitters, Torched Cinnamon, Orange Peel, Cherry

This cocktail is smoked

The Langham, Chicago

330 N Wabash Ave, Chicago, IL 60611

www.langhamhotels.com/en/the-langham/chicago/

Agua Bendita: Clase Azul Reposado, Lustau Manzanilla Papirusa, Grapefruit Juice, Lime Juice, Salers Aperitif, Alma Finca Orange Liqueur, Orange Blossom

This cocktail is served in a glass that is chilled with Liquid Nitrogen

