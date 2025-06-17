Ascension Medical Group Illinois

Advanced breast care for women by women

The all-female team at Ascension Medical Group Illinois – Breast Care Bartlett walks alongside every woman on her breast health journey to better understand her needs, offering the latest treatment and care options.

Led by Gia M. Compagnoni, MD, a board-certified surgeon specializing in breast surgery, our team delivers personalized care for women facing breast cancer, high-risk conditions, and benign breast diseases. Dr. Compagnoni specializes in a range of advanced surgical options, including:

Lumpectomy

Hidden Scar™ breast cancer surgery

Nipple-sparing mastectomy

If you or someone you know has recently been diagnosed with a breast health condition, including breast cancer, Dr. Compagnoni and her team are here to answer your questions and work with you to create a care plan.

“My first step in providing care is to build trust by listening to my patients. Shared decision making, mutual respect and educating them on their options for care are the pillars of patient-centered, personalized care.”

— Dr. Gia M. Compagnoni

To learn more or to schedule an appointment, call 224-395-0048.

Ascension Medical Group Illinois

Breast Care Bartlett

1041 W. Stearns Rd.,

Bartlett, IL 60103

224-395-0048

Content oversight provided by Chicago Magazine. Chicago Magazine advertising leadership oversees sponsored, native, and paid content on this platform, ensuring its quality, relevance, and helpfulness for our audience. Articles attributed to this byline are authored by paying advertisers. The editorial team did not contribute to these pieces, and the opinions expressed do not necessarily represent those of the editorial staff. Refer to our partner statement to better understand the nature of the relationship. The sponsor retains responsibility for the content and holds the copyright to their material.