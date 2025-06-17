Advanced breast care for women by women
The all-female team at Ascension Medical Group Illinois – Breast Care Bartlett walks alongside every woman on her breast health journey to better understand her needs, offering the latest treatment and care options.
Led by Gia M. Compagnoni, MD, a board-certified surgeon specializing in breast surgery, our team delivers personalized care for women facing breast cancer, high-risk conditions, and benign breast diseases. Dr. Compagnoni specializes in a range of advanced surgical options, including:
- Lumpectomy
- Hidden Scar™ breast cancer surgery
- Nipple-sparing mastectomy
If you or someone you know has recently been diagnosed with a breast health condition, including breast cancer, Dr. Compagnoni and her team are here to answer your questions and work with you to create a care plan.
“My first step in providing care is to build trust by listening to my patients. Shared decision making, mutual respect and educating them on their options for care are the pillars of patient-centered, personalized care.”
— Dr. Gia M. Compagnoni
To learn more or to schedule an appointment, call 224-395-0048.
Ascension Medical Group Illinois
Breast Care Bartlett
1041 W. Stearns Rd.,
Bartlett, IL 60103
224-395-0048