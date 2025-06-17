Dr. Maria Teresa Tam

All for Women Healthcare

At All for Women Healthcare in Chicago, Dr. Maria Teresa Tam, MD, FACOG, FACS, combines world-class surgical expertise with a deeply compassionate approach to women’s healthcare. As a board-certified obstetrician & gynecologist and fellowship-trained minimally invasive gynecologic surgeon, she creates an environment where each patient feels heard, understood, and confident in their care.

Following her 2013 fellowship in minimally invasive gynecological surgery (MIGS) at Penn State Hershey Medical Center, Dr. Tam brought her advanced training in laparoscopic and da Vinci® robotic surgery back to Chicago. Here, she established All for Women Healthcare, SC, building a practice that reflects her dedication to both surgical excellence and personalized patient care.

Her commitment to exceptional surgical standards earned her practice the prestigious Center of Excellence in Minimally Invasive Gynecology (COEMIG) designation from the Surgical Review Corporation (SRC) in 2013—a distinction she has maintained through rigorous reaccreditation every three years. This achievement underscores her dedication to delivering consistently superior, safety-focused care to every patient.

In 2022, Dr. Tam’s expertise was further recognized with her accreditation as a Master Surgeon of Excellence in Minimally Invasive Gynecology by SRC, placing her among the nation’s top surgical professionals. She has performed over 1,000 robotic surgeries, further demonstrating her surgical mastery. Her recognition as a Castle Connolly “Top Doctor” in 2023, 2024, and 2025 reflects not only her surgical expertise, but also her positive impact on countless patients’ lives.

Together with the practice’s exceptional advance care nurse practitioners, Adrienn Myers-Woods, WHNP-BC, and Lindsey Syed, DNP, WHNP-BC, Dr. Tam has established a successful practice that prioritizes both clinical excellence and emotional support. The team at All for Women Healthcare takes pride in providing comprehensive, compassionate care that addresses each patient’s unique needs while ensuring they feel supported and respected throughout their healthcare journey.

2845 N. Sheridan Rd., Ste. 902, Chicago, IL 60657 | 773-904-8641 | allforwomenhealthcare.com

