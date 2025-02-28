Court Theatre

SPRING HIGHLIGHTS Court Theatre A Raisin In The Sun

by Lorraine Hansberry

Directed by Gabrielle Randle-Bent

January 31 – March 9, 2025 Berlin

A New Adaptation by Mickle Maher

Based on the graphic novel by Jason Lutes

Directed by Charles Newell

April 11 – May 4, 2025 An Iliad

by Lisa Peterson and Denis O’Hare

Based on Homer’s The Iliad

Translated by Robert Fagles

Directed by Charles Newell

Featuring Timothy Edward Kane

June 4 – 29, 2025

Court Theatre proudly presents An Iliad, a timely and gripping retelling of Homer’s epic poem.

Heralded as “a masterpiece” from the Chicago Tribune, “extraordinary” from the Chicago Reader, and “very close to a superhuman feat” from the Chicago Sun-Times, this is Court’s fourth staging of the one-person saga, a response to overwhelming audience demand. Timothy Edward Kane reprises his role as The Poet – the sole character – who recounts a tale of war, hubris, and destruction that spirals across millennia and crashes into our present day.

Speaking to its popularity, Director Charles Newell shares, “We have received countless calls, emails, and questions asking when we will be staging An Iliad again, and it brings me great joy to say: the wait is over.”

“An Iliad looks at how loss, rage, and division reverberate over time. And, as we find ourselves in conflicts both at home and abroad, it has never been more timely,” echoes Executive Director Angel Ysaguirre. “This is a story that people need to hear and a story that we are compelled to tell.”

Experience the raw power of An Iliad in Court Theatre’s intimate Abelson Auditorium, and confront the necessity of the classics head-on.