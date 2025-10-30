Catholic Charities

As the region’s largest human service provider, Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Chicago partners with mission-driven people and organizations across Cook and Lake counties to improve lives, nourish spirits, and strengthen people, families, and communities.

We accompany anyone in need, regardless of their faith, gender, race or ethnicity. Our staff work within our region’s most underserved communities. In fiscal year 2025, we provided critical care to people in need through our programs, including:

Immediate Needs programs provided more than 100,000 people in crisis with food, meals, diapers, hygiene kits, clothing and holiday gifts. Emergency financial assistance was distributed to pay utility bills for people in crisis to help them remain housed.

Mothers and Families programs provided 54,000 moms, infants and young children with formula, fresh fruits and vegetables, and nutrition education. More than 500 new and expectant parents received compassionate support and education to help them advocate for themselves and their children. And hundreds of survivors of domestic violence received shelter and programming essential to healing and self-sufficiency.

Seniors and Housing programs provided affordable housing to seniors, veterans, and people with disabilities. More than 35,000 seniors were connected with care and resources to help them age with dignity at home. And, more than 4,000 people at risk of homelessness got help finding and maintaining stable housing.

At Catholic Charities we see how a simple act of kindness, just one flicker of hope, makes a difference. When it’s multiplied, the impact is transformational. Your first-time gift will be matched through December 31, 2025. Be the light!

Learn more or donate at catholiccharities.net/light

Content oversight provided by Chicago Magazine. Chicago Magazine advertising leadership oversees sponsored, native, and paid content on this platform, ensuring its quality, relevance, and helpfulness for our audience. Articles attributed to this byline are authored by paying advertisers. The editorial team did not contribute to these pieces, and the opinions expressed do not necessarily represent those of the editorial staff. Refer to our partner statement to better understand the nature of the relationship. The sponsor retains responsibility for the content and holds the copyright to their material.