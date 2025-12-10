How to Stay Healthy This Holiday Season, According to Amazon One Medical

The holiday season brings celebration and connection, but also disruption to our normal schedules. Between travel, packed event calendars, rich meals, and the surge in winter respiratory illnesses, it can be a particularly challenging time to stay on top of your health, especially for people managing chronic conditions.

To help people navigate this season with confidence, Hemalee Patel, DO, who leads the Impact Program at Amazon One Medical, shares expert insights on how patients can stay well and why proactive care matters more than ever this time of year.

A Personalized Approach to Chronic Care

Dr. Patel’s work centers on helping patients build sustainable, personalized care plans through One Medical’s Impact Program. One Medical, a national primary care organization, provides a hybrid care experience with integrated in-office and virtual services across more than 20 U.S. regions, including offices in Deerfield, Fulton Market, Lincoln Park, Oak Brook Promenade, River North, Skokie, The Loop, and Wicker Park across the Chicago region.

“Chronic conditions are incredibly common, with 51% of adults in the U.S. having at least one,” she explains. “Through the Impact Program, our clinicians, certified diabetes educated nurses, and board-certified health and wellness coaches take a team-based approach to help patients reach their health and wellness goals.”

The Impact Program focuses on conditions such as diabetes, offering culturally sensitive, customized guidance via both in-person visits and digital support. Patients are paired with a dedicated care team who help with lifestyle changes, evidence-based nutrition recommendations, and goal setting. The outcomes have been significant: diabetic patients in the program have reduced their blood sugar levels on average by 2.3 points across all gender and ethnicity groups. For context, even a one-point reduction is linked to a 21% lower risk of death, 14% fewer heart attacks, and 37% fewer complications such as nerve damage or vision loss.

Edna Ruiz-Regis, 65, is a perfect example of this. As part of her first physical with One Medical in March 2025, her provider did an array of tests, including a blood test which revealed that she had diabetes. Edna was shocked. She was living a healthy lifestyle, including eating well and exercising, so she was hesitant to join the Impact Program and try methods other than lifestyle changes. However, once she was matched with her coach Edna shares, “I felt better informed on how to manage my diabetes and how medication could help. In just four months into the program, I was back down to prediabetic range, where I am today.”

Why the Holidays Require Extra Attention

While the holidays are a joyful time, they pose unique challenges for those trying to maintain good health.

“Our schedules get busier, we travel more, and meals often include more sugar and salt,” says Dr. Patel. “For people managing diabetes, hypertension, or cardiovascular conditions, these shifts can have real impacts.”

The winter season also brings an uptick in respiratory illnesses such as colds, the flu, and COVID, which can pose greater risks for people with chronic conditions.

“Protecting yourself is protecting the people you love,” she adds. “Young children, older adults, and those with chronic illnesses are especially vulnerable, so staying up to date on immunizations is critical.”

Practical Steps to Stay Healthy

According to Dr. Patel, staying well during the holidays doesn’t mean limiting joy: it means planning ahead.

1. Get your vaccinations before gatherings.

The annual flu vaccine is recommended for everyone 6 months and older, with extra importance for young children, pregnant people, adults over 50, and those with chronic conditions.

2. Maintain your routine when possible.

Keep a consistent bedtime and incorporate movement into your holiday plans to support both physical health and emotional regulation during a stressful season.

3. Be strategic with nutrition.

For those managing chronic conditions:

Plan ahead. Eat a protein-rich, high-fiber snack before events to curb appetite.

Eat a protein-rich, high-fiber snack before events to curb appetite. Start with whole foods. Build your first plate with vegetables, salads, and nutrient-dense dishes, then enjoy your favorites on the second round.

Build your first plate with vegetables, salads, and nutrient-dense dishes, then enjoy your favorites on the second round. Stay hydrated. Drinking water helps regulate appetite and overall wellness.

Tips for Travelers

If you’re hitting the road, a little preparation goes a long way.

“Get your flu shot before you travel to protect yourself and the people you’ll be visiting,” Dr. Patel says. One Medical members can easily book through the app by selecting Book Visit → Flu Vaccine Appointment.

She also encourages travelers to know how to access care on the go. With One Medical:

Members (annual $199 membership, or $99/year or $9/month for Prime members) receive 24/7 virtual care through the app.

Membership is not required for in-office or scheduled virtual visits, which are billed to insurance or self-pay.

If you’re visiting a city where One Medical has offices, you can book a same- or next-day in-person or remote appointment.

“No matter where you are, we want patients to have continuity of care and peace of mind,” Dr. Patel says.

Where to Start

Whether you’re looking to stay healthy this holiday season or want support managing a chronic condition, One Medical offers flexible, patient-centered care options across the country.

To learn more or schedule a visit, visit health.amazon.com.

Content oversight provided by Chicago Magazine. Chicago Magazine advertising leadership oversees sponsored, native, and paid content on this platform, ensuring its quality, relevance, and helpfulness for our audience. Articles attributed to this byline are authored by paying advertisers. The editorial team did not contribute to these pieces, and the opinions expressed do not necessarily represent those of the editorial staff. Refer to our partner statement to better understand the nature of the relationship. The sponsor retains responsibility for the content and holds the copyright to their material.